Orange Middle East And Africa Launches “My Customer, My Boss” An Unprecedented Mobilization Of 10 000 Employees To Meet With Customers

Orange ( ) launched the first-ever 'My Customer, My Boss' initiative simultaneously in its 17 subsidiaries in Middle East and Africa. This unprecedented operation is a first on a continental scale for a company of this size. It aims to strengthen customer listening at all levels of the organization, by mobilizing, on the same day, more than 10 000 employees from all functions, to go directly to meet 15 000 customers located in 120 cities and villages.

Inspired by a successful initiative launched in Sierra Leone, this approach marks a new stage in the management culture of Orange Middle East and Africa: making every employee an actor of customer satisfaction, whatever their role in the company. In large cities as well as more remote areas, teams exchanged with general customers, companies, Orange Money users and partners to better understand their expectations and uses.

This initiative, which is set to become an annual event, is part of a process of continuous improvement of the customer experience to assess their satisfaction, understand their expectations and continue to improve the services intended for them. The feedback gathered in the field will be analysed using the latest artificial intelligence technologies and transformed into concrete actions during internal hackathons organized in each country. To facilitate data collection, a mobile application was developed by Gofiled, a startup from Orange Digital Center in Tunisia. This collaboration illustrates Orange's desire to combine local innovation, social impact and business performance, by mobilizing its entrepreneurial ecosystem to meet the needs of the field.

Brelotte Ba, Deputy CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa , comments:“Customer experience is everyone's business, every employee, without exception, is committed to meeting our customers' expectations with excellence. With My Customer, My Boss, we demonstrate that our commitment to serve is collective, concrete and forward-looking by organizing for the first time, on a continent scale, a collective mobilization of this magnitude. I would like to thank all the employees who volunteered to meet our customers and partners with professionalism, listening and enthusiasm.”

Through“My Customer, My Boss”, Orange makes proximity, listening and collective commitment the main pillars of its approach to customers on the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Orange Middle East and Africa.

Contacts Press:

Stella Fumey ...

Ibtissame Nafii ...

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, with a turnover of €40.3 billion in 2024 and 127,000 employees as at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 in France. The Group served 291 million customers as of 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures take into account the de-consolidation of certain activities in Spain linked to the creation of the MASORANGE joint venture. The Group is present in 26 countries (including unconsolidated countries).

Orange is also one of the world leaders in telecommunications services to multinational companies under the Orange Business brand. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan“Lead the Future”, based on a new business model and guided by accountability and efficiency.“Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to strengthen Orange's leadership in quality of service.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information (on the web and your mobile): , and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @ presseorange.

Orange and any other Orange products or services cited in this release are trademarks owned by Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 161 million customers at 31 December 2024. With 7.7 billion euros of revenues in 2024, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 100 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.