Attention Flyers! Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns Of Some Delays Till 4.30 Pm - Check Details

The Delhi airport on Thursday issued a passenger advisory for incoming fliers, warning them of some delays due to the shifting wind patterns near the airport.

Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures for incoming flights have been implemented from 12.30 pm till 4.30 pm on April 17, the advisory said.

“Due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport, Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures for flight arrivals have been implemented from 12.30 till 4.30 today in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, with passenger safety as the highest priority,” the advisory said.

What will be affected

Only flights landing at the Delhi airport are expected to experience some delays, according to the advisory.

“All other airport operations and 3 runways at Delhi airport continue to function as scheduled. However, certain flight arrivals may experience delays or adjustments. We are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimise any potential disruption,” the advisory said.

"Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," it added.

What is ATFM

ATFM is primarily implemented to regulate air traffic in order to avoid exceeding airport or air traffic control capacity in handling traffic. These measures are part of standard international and regulatory protocols, designed to ensure maximum passenger safety.

ATFM involves a number of long-term and short-term measures in order to support a safe, efficient and expedited flow of air traffic. These measures are usually implemented to resolve perturbations arising due to unpredicted weather and capacity disruptions.

BluSmart cab services suspended in Delhi-NCR

Electric cab-hailing platform BluSmart remained non-operational on Thursday across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, as the market regulator cracked down on its co-founder over alleged misuse of funds at an affiliated company.

The Delhi Airport on Tuesday evening issued a passenger advisory, stating that "BluSmart has temporarily suspended its operations at Delhi Airport".

Akasa Air shifts operations to Terminal 1

Domestic carrier Akasa Air on Wednesday said it has shifted its entire operations to Terminal 1 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from April 15.

All its flights, the airline said, to and from Delhi are operating from Terminal 1 (1D) until further notice.

Akasa, along with IndiGo , earlier operated all their domestic operations from Terminal 2 (T2). The move is in line with a planned maintenance activity at the airport, it said.

