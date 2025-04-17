Inventhelp Inventor Develops New In Wall Inspection Robot (ACC-370)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician, and I thought there could be a better way to navigate within electrical conduit, plumbing pipes or drain pipes," said an inventor, from Metairie, La., "so I invented the IN WALL INSPECTION ROBOT. My design enables you to easily perform inspections as well as perform various tasks inside the conduit or piping."

The invention provides an improved way to visually inspect the insides of conduit and piping. It also can be used for performing maintenance, repair or other tasks related to conduit and piping systems. Additionally, it would be able to remove obstructions from piping systems, pull fish tape or wiring, etc. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for electrical and wiring contractors.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-370, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

