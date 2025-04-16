Naftogaz Group Transfers Over UAH 23.2B In Tax Payments In Q1 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In January-March 2025, Naftogaz Group transferred more than UAH 23.2 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's state and local budgets.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , referring to Naftogaz Group Board Acting Chairman Roman Chumak, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Since the beginning of the year, our tax payments have exceeded UAH 23.2 billion. Every contribution plays a role in strengthening Ukraine's economic stability,” Chumak noted.

In March 2025, Naftogaz Group's enterprises transferred UAH 11.7 billion in tax payments. In particular, the state budget received UAH 11.1 billion, and local budgets – UAH 0.575 billion. In contrast to March 2024, tax payments increased by UAH 3.4 billion.

Overall, Naftogaz Group provided 7.3% of the total tax revenues in March 2025.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group's companies transferred UAH 88.6 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's consolidated budget in 2024.

Photo: Naftogaz