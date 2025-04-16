403
Kuwaiti Ambassador Meets GCC Peers In Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 16 (KUNA) -- The ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to Jordan convened on Wednesday at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Amman under an invitation from Ambassador Hamad Al-Marri.
Al-Marri chaired the meeting since his country holds the current presidency of the GCC.
The purpose of this meeting was to consult on future visions to achieve strategic goals and common interests of the GCC countries, he told KUNA.
He emphasized that such meetings provide an opportunity for the GCC countries to discuss and collaborate on shared issues and enhance future partnership opportunities.
The ambassadors examined the strong relations between the GCC countries and Jordan, exploring ways to develop these ties across various fields.
Additionally, they discussed regional issues and the cooperation between the GCC countries and Jordan. (end)
amn
