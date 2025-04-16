Azure Printed Homes Achieves 3 Year Milestones, Completing 3Rd Round Of Funding On April 30, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company discloses next horizons in outdoor hospitality, ADUs and transitional housing; addresses wildfire recovery and housing crisis in LA--anticipates scaling by 2030 to 2,500 homes/year









LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azure Printed Homes, a pioneer in sustainable 3D-printed modular and prefab housing, is completing three years of business and its third round of funding on April 30, 2025. The company was founded in March 2022 as an outgrowth of Azure Construction in California and has raised $6 million so far (including $1.3 million in venture capital) and has $35 million in pre-orders. The company's current crowdfund campaign will end on 4/30/25, with the share price discount ending on 4/26/25 (full information on the investment is available here .)

The company's primary factory location, which is currently expanding, is based in Los Angeles, with a Denver, Colorado factory slated to open during 2025.

Says Azure Cofounder Gene Eidelman,“We are a U.S. manufacturer that is immune to tariffs and are scaling as fast as possible to address the current needs. Additionally, we are the only modular manufacturer based in L.A., which is making us an ideal resource to assist in rebuilding at scale following the recent LA Fires.”

The company has completed more than 100 homes so far using technology that is 70% faster and 30% less expensive than traditional construction, Eidelman said.

In addition to primary homes, ADUs, studios and tiny homes, the company is increasingly prevalent in developments of transitional housing to address the growing problem of homelessness. Outdoor hospitality and Glamping resorts are other common buyers of Azure homes. Azure is the manufacturer of choice of units for glamping resorts in multiple states including California, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas.

By 2030, the company intends to scale to be manufacturing 2500 homes/year.

About Azure Printed Homes

Azure Printed Homes revolutionizes the construction industry with 3D printing technology that transforms recycled materials into high-quality, energy-efficient housing. Built 70% faster and 30% more cost-effectively than traditional methods, Azure's product line includes primary homes, tiny homes, ADUs, and transitional housing designed to tackle housing shortages worldwide. For more information on investment visit

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cheryl Conner, SnappConner PR for Azure

...

801-806-0150

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at