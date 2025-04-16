Recognizing Autism Awareness Month And The Power Of Neurodiversity In The Workplace

MENAFN - 3BL) Traditional recruiting does not always enable people who are neurodiverse to demonstrate strengths and qualifications. That's because while many people with neurological conditions such as autism spectrum disorder and dyslexia have extraordinary skills, many struggle to feel comfortable in a company's hiring process.

Benefits of neurodiversity

Research shows there are business benefits to hiring employees with autism. People on the spectrum often demonstrate exceptional trustworthiness, sharp abilities to remember, reliability, adherence to rules and attention to detail.

They are also often good at coding, a skill that is in high demand at Rockwell and in many talent markets. Strong coding skills include“pattern recognition,”“strong attention to detail” and a“very direct” communication style. People with autism have special gifts when it comes to thinking outside the box and can be extremely creative.

Rockwell's focus on neurodiversity

Rockwell partnered with CAI Neurodiverse Solutions , a neurodiversity employment program that brings neurodivergent people into the workforce.

Program participants begin as contractors at Rockwell. Two employees hired on full time through this program commented on its strengths and unique approach:

“I am surprised at how good I feel working here,” said Alice Ruel, a senior technician in Rockwell's Mequon, Wisconsin manufacturing facility.“It is comforting to know my talents and skills are in full use here.”

“I am very proud to work with such a renowned company assisting in the development of technology that drives industry and improves lives across the globe,” added Craig Benedict, a senior technician also in Mequon.

“An important part of our culture is to empower every one of us-and our unique talents-because inclusive thinking drives both our engagement and innovation,” said Gabe Kinzer, team lead at the Rockwell Mequon facility.“Through this program, applicants engage in an extended interview process that focuses on workability, team projects, and skills assessment. This approach relieves candidates of the time pressures and anxiety of having only one chance to impress.”

Our neurodiversity hiring pilot program has had 100% success in the retention rate of new employees hired through this partnership.