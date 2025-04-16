Ornamental Birds Market Cools Down In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Ornamental bird traders in southern Ghazni province say the ban on hunting and export and import of birds has negatively affected their business and their sales have reduced due to people's economic problems.

For years, some people have been keeping various types of ornamental birds such as parrots, typical pigeons, Myna, caspian snowcock, quails, and others in their homes, guesthouses, shops, and workplaces out of their hobby and interest.

Ornamental bird traders explain the Islamic Emirate's ban on hunting, export and import of birds, and the public's declining interest in keeping and raising birds have caused their business to decline.

Fawad Ahmad, a shopkeeper at a poultry market, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“The poultry market has deteriorated. The poultry market where we used to gather no longer has the charm as before”.

He said economic problems of the people had caused them to abandon their hobby of birding.

“The recent poor economic situation of the people has caused businesses to weaken, and our business has also weakened”: Ommidullah, another shopkeeper added.

Other businessmen cite the government's ban on bird hunting and export and import as other reasons that have damaged the bird market.

Lutfullah, 60, a shopkeeper said:“People are poor. If they don't hunt and export them to other countries, the ornamental bird business will definitely decline”.

“Previously, many birds used to come from Pakistan, India, and Iran. From there, Afghan mountain jays and others would go to Pakistan, Iran, and from there to Germany and other countries, but now this is not allowed”.

On the other hand, some environmental experts explain the freedom of birds benefits the environment and the beauty of nature.

“Birds are nature itself. Whether we hear their sounds, see their colors, or watch them fly, all of this adds to the beauty of nature and should not be caged”: Mohammad Muzamil Ghaznawi an environmental protection expert told Pajhwok.

According to Environmental Director Maulvi Ahmadullah Erfan, fearing the extinction of ornamental bird species, the IEA has banned bird hunting in accordance with the guidance of its leadership.

In the Ghazni bird market, various types of birds such as canaries, parrots, caspian snowcock, siskins, lovebirds, waterfowl, pheasants, crows, typical pigeons, Myna, and others are found, some of which are priced up to 50,000 afghanis.

Although raising and keeping birds is a hobby among people, for many, like the shopkeepers in the aforementioned market in Ghazni, it has become a means of earning a living for their families.

hz/ma