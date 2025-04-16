Breakout Singer-Songwriter Sarah Reeves Lands Two Award Nominations For Her Debut Feature Film Role In 'God's Here'

Sarah Reeves is the recipient of two award nominations for her role in the 2024 drama "God's Here."

Sarah Reeves recently made her feature film debut in "God's Here," a powerful family drama about faith, forgiveness, and new beginnings.

Chart-climbing artist looks to bring home the awards for Best Supporting Actress and Best Musical Score from the International Christian Film & Music Festival.

ALEDO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Breakout singer-songwriter Sarah Reeves recently made her feature film debut in "God's Here," a powerful family drama about faith, forgiveness, and new beginnings. Known for her soulful voice and powerful lyrics, the chart-climbing recording artist also composed the film's soundtrack.

Now, she's the recipient of two award nominations from the 2025 International Christian Film & Music Festival (ICFF) for her role in the 2024 drama – one for Best Supporting Actress and the other for Best Musical Score.

Inspired by a true story, "God's Here" follows Jack Gilmore (Bill McAdams, Jr.), a decorated firefighter and man of deep faith whose wife (Reeves) and son are killed in a texting-and-driving crash three weeks before Christmas. In the wake of his loss, Jack is charged with a DUI and required to complete community service, during which he meets a young girl with whom he shares a conflicted and painful past. Meanwhile, as Detective Kent Powers (Kevin Sorbo) investigates the fatal accident, he uncovers a shocking revelation that personally ties him to the case.

“This film carries a strong message of hope and unity. It serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity and personal trials, life can still hold moments of beauty and magic,” said Reeves.“I'm so blessed to have been part of this wonderful film and I'm grateful to the ICFF for this recognition.”

The film is nominated in four additional ICFF categories, including Best Director (McAdams), Best Picture (for executive producers Sharon K. Campbell and Jim Doss, and producers Don Wantz, Jr., Mary Jean Bentley, and Therese Moncrief), Best Lead Actor (Kevin Sorbo), and Best Cinematography (Jeff Barklage and Ron Gonzalez).

Here's the film's trailer:

The soundtrack features five songs, including two originals written by Reeves specifically for the film. Her music enhances the movie's emotional depth, offering listeners a heartfelt journey of faith and healing. Highlights include:

.“Plans” – Inspired by Jeremiah 29:11, this track serves as a reminder that God has a plan for each of us, even in the midst of life's darkest moments.

.“Amazing Grace” – A tender and soulful rendition of the beloved hymn.

.“Gentle Man” – A hopeful ballad about finding love unexpectedly, inspired by Reeves' real-life relationship with McAdams, which began on the set of "God's Here."

.“Christmas Feels Different This year” – A poignant track reminding listeners that, even in the face of adversity and personal trials, the holiday season can still hold moments of beauty.

The awards will be presented at the International Christian Film & Music Festival (ICFF) in Orlando, April 30-May 3.

"God's Here" premiered last November in Granbury, Texas – the small, historic town just west of Dallas-Fort Worth that served as the movie's backdrop. It's currently streaming on multiple digital platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, Fandango, YouTube, Google TV, and DISH, among others.

Reeves' nominations come as she's experiencing a genuine career surge as a recording artist and songwriter. Late last year, her inspirational song“More Than Enough” – aimed at uplifting those bouncing back from toxic relationships – hit iHeart Radio's adult contemporary song chart and shared the Top 10 with the likes of Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone. The track also spent nearly 20 weeks on the American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest (Hot AC).

Signed to Curb Records, Reeves is currently working on her fifth studio album, which promises an emotional blend of therapeutic, vulnerable lyrics and upbeat, feel-good pop. The first single,“The Right One ,” is out now, with the high-energy follow-up“Cloud Nine” dropping May 2.

In addition to pursuing her own artistry, Reeves has dedicated a portion of her career to writing songs for other artists for TV and film. Her music has appeared in Disney Plus and National Geographic's six-part original series“Welcome To Earth,” starring Will Smith; Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon international trailer; promos for“American Idol” and UFC; and on television series across major networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Hallmark and Netflix, among others. Reeves has also collaborated with high-profile DJs such as Gattüso, Laidback Luke, R3HAB, and Armin Van Buuren.

Altogether, her music has amassed over 174 million global streams.

