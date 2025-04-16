Compounded Topical Drug Market Size Expected To Grow To USD 6.78 Billion By 2034, Says Healthcare Experts Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global compounded topical drug market size is calculated at USD 4.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 6.78 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.29% for the forecasted period.

Compound Topical Drug Market Overview

The topical preparations are formulations for application on skin, mucous membranes, or external body cavities. They are compounded in pharmacy stores based on the patient's medical conditions. Medications are compounded to treat patients with allergies due to certain compounds. Some FDA-approved drugs cannot be administered by the geriatric and pediatric populations, requiring the need for compounded preparations. They are usually compounded in a licensed pharmacy, or federal facility, or by a physician.

The rising prevalence of acute or chronic pain and skin disorders necessitates the use of topical drugs. Several government organizations support personalized treatment, favoring market growth. The market is also driven by the increasing drug shortages approved by several regulatory agencies. The advent of advanced technologies led to the development of novel drugs for effective pain management. The growing demand for natural ingredients as topical formulations also augment market growth.

Compounded Topical Drug Market Trends



Demand for Personalized Medicines: The growing demand for personalized medicines due to rising population and rapidly changing demographics favors the use of compounded drugs. Certain combinations of drugs are prepared that aren't available commercially. Numerous people have allergies to some substances, necessitating compounding the drugs.

Rising Prevalence of Skin Disorders: The rising prevalence of skin disorders globally imposes the need for topical medications. It is estimated that skin diseases affect 3 billion people worldwide, or over 1 in 3 individuals. Skin diseases are due to genetics, infections, allergies, excessive sun exposure, and irritants. Increasing Geriatric & Pediatric Population: The increasing pediatric & geriatric population globally promotes the market. The United Nations projected that the global population aged 65 years and above will reach 2.2 billion by the late 2070s. The geriatric population has difficulty swallowing pills, capsules, or tablets, increasing the need for topical medications.



Limitations & Challenges in the Compounded Topical Drug Market



Potential Adverse Effects: Compounding practices can lead to potential adverse effects on patients. It can result in serious drug quality problems, such as contamination or formulations that have too much or too little active ingredients, leading to severe injury or death.

Lack of Skilled Professionals: Several developing and underdeveloped countries have a lack of skilled pharmacists to prepare compounded topical drugs based on patients' requirements. This restricts the use of compounded drugs, hindering market growth. Stability & Incompatibility Issues: The information regarding the stability of compounded preparations is limited. This may lead to challenges related to adverse drug reactions and the effectiveness of multiple active ingredients.



Technological Advancements: The Future of Compounding

The advent of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), presents future opportunities for the market. This introduces automation in compounding practices. AI and ML suggest pharmacists use different combinations of active ingredients at different concentrations by analyzing the patient's conditions. They can also predict the safety and efficacy of topical drug formulations before administering them to the patients. They enhance the efficiency and accuracy of treatment.

Additionally, they save a lot of time for pharmacists and allow them to handle multiple patients simultaneously without any medication errors. AI can facilitate real-time monitoring, detecting, and correcting errors before drug administration. Hence, AI and ML can present future opportunities for pharmacists to deliver compounded drugs.

Regional Analysis

Rising Demand for Compounding Dominated North America

North America dominated the global compounded topical drug market in 2024. The market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of infections and injuries and technological advancements. The growing awareness of compounding medications and their benefits also augment market growth. Several government organizations in North America support the development and practice of compounded drugs. The growing need for personalized medicines also fosters market growth. Favorable regulatory policies also support the compounding of topical drugs in both the U.S. and Canada.



United States: The increasing number of compounding pharmacies and the growing demand for compounded medications facilitate market growth. There are around 7,500 compounding pharmacies in the U.S., out of the total 56,000 community-based or retail pharmacies. Also, around 1-3% of all prescriptions in the U.S. are for compounded preparations. Canada: Health Canada regulates the compounding practice in Canada. The healthcare professionals engaged in compounding practices must comply with Health Canada's Policy of Manufacturing and Compounding Drug Products in Canada regulations and standards.

Demand for Traditional Medicines Promote Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the compounded topical drug market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of skin disorders and changing consumer preferences are propelling the market. The growing need for personalized medicines due to rapidly changing demographics and an increasing geriatric population potentiates the need for compounding pharmacies. The availability of traditional medical practices, such as the Traditional Chinese Medicines and Ayurveda, supports compounding practices in China and India. The growing research and development activities lead to innovative and novel formulations for effective treatments.



China: The rising preference toward Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) contributes to market growth. In 2023, 1.28 billion people were diagnosed and treated in TCM healthcare institutions. As of 2023, 89% of publicly funded general hospitals and 62.8% of maternity and children's hospitals have been equipped with TCM clinics. India: The Indian government regulates compounded topical drugs through the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940, and Drug Rules, 1945. According to a recent 2024 study, the prevalence of acne in India is about 66.6%, necessitating acne treatment . The growing demand for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Siddha systems of medicines also fuels market growth.

Segmental Outlook

Type Insights

The cream segment held a dominant presence in the compounded topical drug market in 2024. Creams are the most common topical preparations as they are easily available and non-greasy. They also have a light texture and can be easily absorbed by the skin due to the presence of an optimum ratio of water and oil. They are easy to apply and less messy to apply compared to ointment. Additionally, they have a low risk of irritation. The rising prevalence of eczema boosts the segment's growth.

The ointment segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Ointments are oily preparations that are highly recommended for their healing properties. They stay longer on the skin and prevent the wounds from drying. The increasing incidences of dry skin conditions, such as psoriasis, potentiates the demand for ointments. About 2-3% of the global population is affected by some form of psoriasis.

Application Insights

The retail pharmacy segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the compounded topical drug market over the forecast period. Medications are generally compounded at a retail pharmacy due to the presence of skilled professionals to prepare formulations. These professionals can also guide patients about drug administration and potential side effects. The rising number of retail pharmacies is increasing patient medication adherence. It also potentiates medication accessibility. The availability of favorable infrastructure and suitable capital investment promotes the adoption of advanced equipment for compounding.

Top Companies in the Market



Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Apollo Clinical Pharmacy

Aurora Health Care

B Braun Melsungen AG

Calgary Co-op

Epiq Scripts

Equashield Compounding Technologies

Eucalyptus

Medisca

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

PCCA (Professional Compounding Centers of America)

ReNue Rx

SaveWay Compounding Pharmacy Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Recent Breakthroughs



In December 2024, LRockRx Compounding Pharmacy, an advanced-stage startup, was opened in Little Rock. The pharmacy was funded by Arkansas Investors with an aim to offer personalized medicines and add up to 100 new jobs in the city. In June 2024, the Belmar Pharmacy was opened in the Asturia Corporate Center in Central Pasco. The pharmacy was opened with an investment of $15 million in a 25,000 Compounding center. It is the largest national compounding pharmacy organization focused on hormone health and wellness.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type



Cream

Ointment

Gel Lotion

By Application



Retail Pharmacy

Hospitals Others



By Region



North America



US

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



