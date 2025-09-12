Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam To Begin Statewide Tour In Tamil Nadu, Guidelines Issued

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay will embark on a statewide tour starting tomorrow, covering all districts and holding a series of people's meetings, the party announced on Friday, September 12. General Secretary Bussy Anand issued a statement outlining key guidelines for party cadres and the public to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the tour. The statement emphasised that cadres should not follow Vijay's vehicle on two-wheelers or other vehicles, and vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, elderly persons, school children, differently-abled individuals, and those with health issues, were requested to avoid attending the gatherings in person and instead watch the events live from home. Other instructions included avoiding bursting firecrackers or grand reception arrangements and parking vehicles without obstructing traffic or causing inconvenience to the public. It also stated the importance of maintaining discipline, law, and order, refraining from any offensive speech or behaviour, and respecting safety zones around government/private buildings, EB posts, transformers, and statues.

BJP Welcomes Vijay's Political Entry

Ensuring a smooth passage for ambulances, students, women, elderly persons, and the general public during the events, as well as dispersing peacefully once the meeting concludes, is also included in the instructions. Additionally, following the High Court's directive to not erect unauthorised banners, arches, or flagpoles on highways or public roads is also included in the instructions. "Party cadres and the public must strictly follow these guidelines to ensure the success of our leader's people's tour and extend full cooperation to the district organisers," Anand said. Earlier on August 27, the Kannum Police had registered a case against actor and Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and his bouncers based on a complaint by his supporter Sarathkumar at the Perambalur District SP Office. The complainant alleged that Vijay's bouncers mishandled him, and a case was registered against the TVK chief and his bouncers under three sections. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on August 22 said that although the BJP and actor-turned-politician Vijay were ideologically opposite, his political entry was welcomed. Speaking to reporters, Annamalai acknowledged the popularity of Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), but questioned whether he could sustain political engagement for a full term."As far as Vijay is concerned, people may come today and applaud him when he comes for a rally. But people will think while voting. Can he effectively engage in politics for five years? People will think a lot when it comes to votes. All political parties claim that their main enemy is DMK, which reflects the prevailing mindset of the people. Although we welcome Vijay's political arrival, we are ideologically opposite," Annamalai said.

