Ukraine Secures New Air Defenses And U.S. Weapons Funding After Ramstein Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I am expecting a detailed report from Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Denys Shmyhal, regarding Ramstein. I have been in contact with him today,” Zelensky said.

The head of state reported that Ukraine has already secured new air defense systems.

At the same time, he noted that partners are ready to continue funding the PURL program for the procurement of American weapons.

“We are also discussing additional funds for the production of our Ukrainian weapons – including long-range drones – so that Russia feels what a response to the war looks like,” Zelensky stressed.

The President added that work is continuing on equipping brigades.

“I thank everyone who is helping us. I thank everyone who understands that Russia only listens to strength and takes only the strong into account. Ukraine, all of Europe, all our partners must be strong. And we are very much counting on a strong response from the United States,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, at the 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format via videoconference, urged partners to strengthen Ukraine's air and missile defenses and to provide long-range strike capabilities.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine