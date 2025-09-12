Ram Charan's Peddi OTT Deal Finalized: Release Date, Box Office Buzz And More

Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is generating massive buzz. Made on a budget exceeding ₹300 crore, the film is already making record business through its OTT, audio, and theatrical rights.

Global star Ram Charan's pan-India film Peddi, directed by Uppenna fame Buchi Babu Sana, is a sports drama produced by Vruddhi Cinemas. This film, which is Ram Charan's next after Game Changer, has already created a huge hype not only in Tollywood but across the country.

The already released glimpse has received a huge response. Especially the cricket shot played by Ram Charan has become a trend. New updates like these are increasing the hype and craze for this movie.

Peddi's budget is reportedly over ₹300 crore. Ram Charan's remuneration alone is said to be around ₹100 crore.

The making cost is said to have exceeded ₹200 crore. Film sources say that half of the shooting has already been completed, and half of the shooting schedule is still left.

The producers have high expectations for this big-budget film. The makers of Peddi are making big plans to create records at the pan-India level.

Peddi, a rural cricket tournament-based sports action drama, stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, with Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Recently, Ram Charan himself shared an update about Peddi, posting a photo of meeting A.R. Rahman, teasing that the first single is coming soon. In another update, the film's cinematographer Ratnavelu revealed that almost 50% of the shooting has been completed.

Regarding the theatrical business of Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi, it is being said that the distribution business in the Telugu states alone has exceeded ₹120 crore. There is a possibility of more than 100 crore business in the rest of India and overseas. Ram Charan's craze is like that. Overall, there is a possibility of business between ₹220-250 crore through theatrical rights.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are starring in this sports action drama. As soon as their combination was announced, the hype for the film increased. The already released glimpse and poster look have raised expectations to a stellar level. It is now being reported that a huge OTT deal has been set for this sports action drama.

According to Tollywood talk, the producers of Peddi have sold the digital rights of their film to leading OTT platform Netflix for ₹130 crore. Also, trade sources say that T-Series has acquired the audio rights of Peddi for ₹20 crore.

Currently, the shooting is going on at a brisk pace. It is said that half of the shooting has already been completed. The unit has increased the speed to complete the remaining schedules. It has been officially announced that the film will be released grandly on March 27 next year, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday. Overall, Peddi's pre-release business is targeting the ₹350 crore mark, creating a huge hype in the industry even before its release.