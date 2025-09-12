This Star Hero Rejected Mirai Before Teja Sajja: Blockbuster, Biggest Missed Opportunity

Mirai Movie: Young Tollywood hero Teja Sajja starred in 'Mirai,' directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Natural Star Nani initially accepted the story but reportedly missed the project due to remuneration issues.

After the blockbuster 'Hanuman,' Teja Sajja stars in 'Mirai,' a mythological thriller released today. The trailer and songs generated buzz, leading to high expectations. Positive talk from the first show suggests box office success and potential new records. Interestingly, Teja Sajja wasn't the first choice. Director Karthik Ghattamaneni initially pitched the story to a star hero three years ago. Who was it, and why did they decline?

Following 'Hanuman's' success, Teja Sajja stars in 'Mirai,' released on Friday. The teaser, trailer, and songs created anticipation. Karthik Ghattamaneni directed the film, produced by TG Viswaprasad and People Media Factory.

Teja's acting in Mirai is mature, especially impressive in fight scenes. The action sequences with Manchu Manoj are captivating. Prabhas's entry is a highlight. Despite a low budget, the visuals, graphics, and background music wowed audiences and critics.

The film received a positive response from premieres and social media. Fans and audiences believe Teja has another blockbuster with 'Mirai.' The film is a good opportunity for Teja and showcases Karthik Ghattamaneni's storytelling.

Director Karthik Ghattamaneni wrote the story three years ago and initially pitched it to Nani. While Nani liked the story, remuneration differences led to his exit. The story then landed with Teja Sajja after 'Hanuman's' success. He accepted, and the result is out today, marking another success for Teja Sajja.