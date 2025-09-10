GCC Chief: Our Countries Fully Support Qatar Against Israeli Cowardly Act
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi strongly condemned in the harshest terms the cowardly act carried out by Israeli occupation forces on the territory of Qatar.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed the full solidarity of the GCC member states with Qatar, standing united in support of any measures it may take in response to this treacherous act of aggression. He stressed that this blatant violation tears apart all international laws, treaties, and conventions, foremost among them those upheld by the United Nations.
He called on the international community to urgently assume its responsibilities by holding the Israeli occupation accountable for its grave and brutal crimes, and to put an end to actions that continue to undermine security and stability in the region.
The Secretary-General also noted Qatar's significant and well-recognized efforts in mediation to resolve regional and international conflicts, and in working to end bloodshed, a role acknowledged by many disputing parties.
He stated that Qatar's hosting of the negotiating delegation from Hamas' political bureau falls within the framework of ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire, resolve the crisis in Gaza, and secure the release of detainees, efforts that aim to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people. (end)
kns
kns
