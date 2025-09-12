Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 1 Elimination Predictions: Tanuja Safe, Rithu & Shrasti In Danger

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: The battle between commoners and celebrities is getting interesting. The mind games and drama are captivating the audience. However, who will be eliminated from the house in the first week? This has become a point of suspense.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 premiered on September 7th. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, this season features a unique celebrities vs. commoners concept. Commoners are the house owners, and celebrities are tenants. With contestants in separate houses, the strategies and conflicts are a hot topic. Fifteen contestants are participating, with five commoners entering through a special task.

Nine contestants are up for elimination in the first week of Bigg Boss: Tanuja Gowda, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Demon Pawan, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, and Shrasti Verma. Who will be safe? Who will be eliminated? The voting patterns are changing the game.

Current voting trends of Bigg Boss show Tanuja Gowda leading with 26% of the votes, securing her safety. Surprisingly, comedian Suman Shetty is close behind with 19%, likely due to his comedic image and simple demeanor. Emmanuel and Demon Pawan have 16% and 10% respectively, placing them in the safe zone.

While Sanjana Galrani was expected to be eliminated due to negative comments and backbiting, she received more votes than anticipated and is currently safe. Shrasti Verma and Flora Saini are in the danger zone with 3% each, followed by Rithu Chowdhary with 5% and Ramu Rathod with 8%. One of these four is likely to be the first eliminated contestant.

The first week's captaincy task adds a new twist. The captain will be immune from next week's nominations. This makes the task highly competitive. Nagarjuna will be reviewing the contestants' gameplay this weekend, highlighting who is playing well and who is weak. The first elimination of Bigg Boss House remains a cliffhanger.