Sushila Karki Becomes First Woman To Serve As Prime Minister Of Nepal

73-year-old Sushila Karki has become the first woman to serve as the Prime Minister of Nepal. This historic appointment comes after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned due to massive Gen Z-led protests against corruption and political instability. The swearing-in ceremony will be held today at 8:45 pm local time at the President's residence, Sheetal Niwas, according to Nepal News and the President's Office.

73-year-old Sushila Karki becomes the first woman to serve as the Prime Minister of Nepal

- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2025

Strong legal background and reputation for integrity

Sushila Karki is well known for her honesty and strong legal background. She served as Nepal's first female Chief Justice from July 2016 to June 2017. Karki started practicing law in 1979 and became a senior advocate in 2007. Later, in 2009, she was appointed as a Supreme Court Justice. She is famous for her important judgments on transitional justice and electoral disputes. Gen Z protest leaders strongly supported her because of her neutrality, credibility, and dedication to justice.

Parliament dissolved amid mass protests

Following KP Sharma Oli's resignation, Nepal's Parliament was dissolved, meeting a key demand of the Gen Z protesters. The movement aimed to end corruption and political stagnation in the country. However, the dissolution has created debate. Some political parties now call for a constitutional solution, while civil society groups demand that the process must strictly follow legal procedures. Gen Z leaders remain firm that dissolving Parliament and amending the Constitution are necessary steps toward democracy.

Condolences for lives lost in protests

The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairperson of the National Assembly issued a joint statement on Friday, expressing deep sorrow over the deaths and damage caused by the protests. They said they were“shocked by the loss of life and property during the Gen Z protests on Bhadra 23 and 24, 2082.” The statement expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, including police officers, and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

The statement also highlighted serious arson and vandalism during the protests. Important government buildings, private homes, media offices, and historic documents were damaged, especially the Federal Parliament Building in Baneshwor and the Federal Parliament Secretariat in Singha Durbar. These acts caused“irreparable damage to the country,” the statement said.

Emphasis on constitutional process and rule of law

In the face of the crisis, the joint statement stressed that the President is trying to solve the problem through constitutional means. It said the goal is to respect the country's sovereignty, civil liberties, geographical integrity, national unity, and independence. The leaders also made it clear that the rule of law must be followed, and there should be no deviation from constitutional processes. This stands as an effort to bring peace, democracy, and stability back to Nepal.