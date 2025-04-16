Africa's Superfood Heroes From Teff To Insects Deserve More Attention

MENAFN - The Conversation) Africa is home to a rich variety of incredible indigenous crops and foods – from nutrient-dense grains and legumes to unique fruits and leafy greens. Despite their value, many of these foods are often overlooked, under-celebrated, and under-consumed in favour of imported or commercial alternatives.

Over the years, we've published several articles that shine a light on these traditional foods.

In this piece, we highlight some of those stories, celebrating the power and promise of Africa's indigenous foods.

Special sorghum

Modern food systems often harm both health and the environment. These systems promote cheap, processed foods that contribute to poor nutrition and disease. At the heart of the food system's problems is a lack of diversity. Power is consolidated in the hands of a few mega-corporations and the world relies on four main staple crops – wheat, rice, maize and soybean – to meet most food needs.

In South Africa, for instance, healthy diets remain unaffordable for many, and traditional crops like sorghum have declined.

Scientist Laura Pereira revealed how, once central to diets and culture, sorghum is nutritious, drought-resistant and climate-resilient. Yet, it suffers from negative stereotypes and limited market appeal.

Bugs, bugs, bugs

For thousands of years, people from all over the world have eaten insects. Today about 2.5 billion people – many of whom live in Africa – eat insects. To date, 470 African edible insects have been scientifically recorded. Grasshoppers and termites are among some of the favourites.

Researchers Martin Potgieter and Bronwyn Egan have shared insights into the various ways they're eaten across the continent. Recipes vary by region and include snacks, stews and even stuffed dates.

Powerful pulses

Many of Africa's local pulses – such as beans, lentils and cowpeas – are highly nutritious, affordable and climate-resilient foods. As researcher Nokuthula Vilakazi explained , they can play a vital role in addressing malnutrition and food insecurity in Africa.

Rich in protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals, pulses are especially valuable for tackling both chronic hunger and hidden hunger caused by poor diets.

Championing teff

Teff, an ancient grain from Ethiopia and Eritrea, is gaining global popularity due to its health benefits, especially being gluten-free.

Crop expert HyeJin Lee explained that, despite teff's resilience and importance to millions , inefficient practices and weak value chains hinder growth.

Kenya's positive push

Once viewed as outdated or poor people's food, traditional vegetables and local foods in Kenya are now experiencing a resurgence.

This is because traditional vegetables – like spider plant, leaf amaranth and cassava leaves – have proven to be more nutritious than commonly eaten exotics, like cabbage.

The leaves of cassava, a major vegetable in central African nations, are rich in proteins. A single serving, or 100 grams of the leaves, can provide up to three times the recommended daily intake of vitamin A in children and adults.

The fruit pulp of the baobab can supply as much as 10 times the amount of vitamin C as an orange, by weight.

Botanist Patrick Maundu explained how a nationwide effort has promoted the nutritional and cultural value of indigenous foods since the mid-1990s. This initiative improved seed availability, linked farmers to markets, and helped restore pride in local food culture.

