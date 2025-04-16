Crimson Cup Celebrates April Anniversaries Of 18 Independent Coffee Shop Customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, a remarkable group of 18 independent coffee shops supported by Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea are celebrating anniversaries ranging from one to 24 successful years. These milestones highlight the effectiveness of Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program, which provides a proven road map for coffee shop development and growth.

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program helps entrepreneurs open and run thriving independent coffee shops. Since 1991, the company has helped over 300 small business owners in 37 states.

"They want to make me successful because if I'm successful, Crimson Cup's successful," said Kim Krantz of Coffee Chaos, now celebrating 20 years in Midland, Michigan. "Their business model is unique. That's what sets them apart."

17 years after opening, The Depot Coffeehouse in Urbana, Ohio is still moving ahead at full steam, thanks to dedicated owners, an inspired location, talented staff and support from Crimson Cup Coffee and Tea.

"The training and support from Crimson Cup have been invaluable. They truly care about our success and have been with us every step of the way," said Jennifer Koenig of Millersport Coffee, which is marking 3 years of growth and achievement in Millersport, Ohio.

"Congratulations to these incredible coffee shops for marking another year of growth," said Greg Ubert, founder and president of Crimson Cup. "Their success is our success, and we're honored to be part of their journey."

As a trusted partner to independent coffee shops in 37 states and Guam, Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program offers comprehensive coffee shop support, including training, high-quality coffee, equipment and marketing expertise.

The company continues to empower entrepreneurs to thrive in a competitive market. The following coffee shops from 12 states are celebrating anniversaries this month:



Pelican Coffee House, Bucyrus, Ohio – 24 years

Coffee Chaos, Midland, Mich. – 20 years

The Hot Spot Coffeehouse, Johnstown, Ohio – 19 years

The Depot Coffee House, Urbana, Ohio – 17 years

Java Cyber, Columbus, Ohio – 14 years

Lorraine's Coffee House, Garner, N.C. – 10 years

Thirsty Turtle, Odessa, Texas – 9 years

Elizabeth Perk Coffee House, Trenton, Mich. – 9 years

Moose Junction, LLC, Helena, Mont. – 8 years

The Coffee Shelf, Chapin, S.C. – 8 years

Driftwood, Spring Lake, N.J. – 7 years

The Broken Mug, Columbus, Neb. – 7 years

Cobea, New City, N.Y. – 5 years

Lock No. 4 Coffee, Beverly, Ohio – 3 years

Millersport Coffee, Millersport, Ohio – 3 years

Sweet Aroma Coffeehouse & Bakery, Colchester, Conn. – 3 years

Winston's Coffee Bar, Columbus, Ohio – 2 years Dell's Homemade Ice-creams #2, Powell, Ohio – 1 year

"Our 7 Steps program simplifies the complexities of running a successful coffee shop," Ubert explained. "From choosing the right location and crafting a solid coffee shop business plan to selecting equipment, hiring staff, and providing comprehensive training and marketing support, we ensure our partners can focus on serving exceptional coffee."

Several of the shops are part of multi-store operations, showcasing the scalability of the 7 Steps program. They include:



The Broken Mug, Columbus, Neb.

Dell's Homemade Ice-creams #2, Powell, Ohio

Java Cyber Espresso Bar, Columbus, Ohio

Lock No. 4 Coffee, Beverly, Ohio

Millersport Coffee, Millersport, Ohio Winston's Coffee Bar, Columbus, Ohio

Crimson Cup continues to empower entrepreneurs to thrive in a competitive market. It currently supports hundreds of successful coffee shops across 37 states.

Testimonials from shop owners highlight the company's dedication to helping them start and grow their coffee businesses:

"They want to make me successful because if I'm successful, Crimson Cup's successful," said Kim Krantz of Coffee Chaos, now celebrating 20 years in Midland, Michigan. "Their business model is unique. That's what sets them apart."

"Partnering with Crimson Cup has been a game-changer for our business. Their expertise and quality products have helped us thrive in a competitive market," noted Erich Gellner of Java Cyber Espresso Bar, now celebrating 14 years of success in Columbus, Ohio.

"The training and support from Crimson Cup have been invaluable. They truly care about our success and have been with us every step of the way," said Jennifer Koenig of Millersport Coffee, which is marking 3 years of growth and achievement in Millersport, Ohio.

Ubert encourages aspiring coffee entrepreneurs to reach out to his team for guidance. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs turn their coffee shop dreams into thriving, profitable businesses," he said. "We're excited to do the same for you!"

For coffee entrepreneurs eager to start their journey, 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the go-to contact. Reach him by emailing [email protected] or calling 1.888.800.9224.

"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup .

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED