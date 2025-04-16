New York Cinefest Returns April 24-27 With 100 Independent Films And A Star-Studded Lineup At LOOK Dine-In Cinemas W57

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Featured films include performances by(The Conjuring),(Goodfellas),(The King of Queens), and(Guardians of the Galaxy), among others. These appearances underscore the festival's growing prominence as a platform where indie cinema and major talent intersect.

"We're proud to bring together a diverse and powerful slate of films-each one a reflection of the creativity and courage of independent artists," said the festival director. "This year's lineup proves that independent film is where some of the most exciting and meaningful work in cinema is happening today."

New York CineFest is more than just a film festival-it's a gathering of a vibrant artistic community . Filmmakers and film lovers alike are invited to connect through Q&As, networking mixers, and curated events that celebrate the collaborative spirit of cinema.

Held at the luxurious LOOK Dine-In Cinemas W57 , the festival offers an unforgettable viewing experience-pairing state-of-the-art projection and sound with chef-crafted meals and full-service comfort in the heart of Manhattan.

Whether you're seeking breakthrough performances, compelling stories, or a space to connect with fellow creatives, New York CineFest delivers four days of discovery, inspiration, and film at its finest.

Tickets and full festival schedule available at newyorkcinefest

Don't miss this celebration of independent film and the artists who bring it to life.

