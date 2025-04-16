Vishal Dadlani: DDLJ Musical Celebrates India's Culture, Tradition And Everything India Is Loved For

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Ahead of the premiere of the musical Come Fall In Love-The DDLJ Musical, production house Yash Raj Films released the title track, 'Come Fall In Love,' featuring music duo Vishal-Sheykhar.

Vishal Dadlani said that the musical celebrates India's culture, tradition, and everything India is loved for.

Vishal said,“Come Fall In Love-The DDLJ Musical celebrates India's culture, tradition, and everything India is loved for. Working on the musical has been hugely satisfying.”

For the“Come Fall In Love” song title track, Vishal said that he wanted to arouse a strong sense of nostalgia for someone who has“roots in India and, at the same time, would introduce people in the West to India's great heritage, which is prevalent in its food, music, cinema, and culture.”

He added, Nell Benjamin wrote the song as an energetic glorification of India, an India that is even more than just colors and festivals, an India that resides in her people. I'm thrilled to have that thought so beautifully evident in our song.”

“Come Fall In Love is a musical made with a lot of heart and will resonate with a diverse audience-the Come Fall In Love track is just a teaser to what's in store for you.”

An Aditya Chopra directorial, 'Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical' is all set to premiere in the UK at Manchester Opera House from May 29 to June 21.

The new musical comedy is based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), and will star Jena Pandya and Ashley Day, who will play the roles of Simran and Roger, respectively.

Speaking about the song, Sheykhar Ravjiani said,“I have enjoyed every moment of the experience of creating the music for 'Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical,' and I'm glad Aditya Chopra got us onboard for this project.”

Sheykhar added that the song is incredibly special.

“I'm sure the audience will absolutely love it and that it will heighten their anticipation for the show. This high-energy anthem captures the beautiful spirit of India and celebrates the cross-cultural connection of East meets West. It is sure to connect with everyone regardless of who they are and where they're from!”

Sheykhar said,“I can definitely say we've created this song with all our heart, and if you wish to know more about India and its vibrant culture, then you must go and watch Come Fall In Love-The DDLJ Musical.”