Maniesh Paul Remembers Buying The Ticket For David Dhawan's Film In Black

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) From buying tickets for David Dhawan's film in black to being directed by him, life has truly come full circle for actor Maniesh Paul.

It might be exciting to know that years ago, Paul watched Dhawan's "Judwaa", starring Salman Khan at Delhi's iconic Sapna Theatre, by getting tickets in black. The film left a lasting impression on him with its comedy, music, and Dhawan's trademark masala storytelling.

Like many film enthusiasts growing up in the '90s, Paul experienced cinema as a celebration, sometimes even going the extra mile to secure a seat for the biggest releases of the time. That memory has stayed with him - not just as a fan moment, but as a reminder of where it all began.

Turning back the clock, during a recent podcast, Paul said, "It was a very amazing feeling when David sir said me 'Action'. I was in 10th standard when 'Judwaa' released and I had purchased the ticket for the film in black at Sapna Theatre in Delhi. It was an experience watching David Sir's directorial on big-screen, getting tickets in black."

"All of sudden one day, David sir called me for a role and said, Maniesh I am doing a film and I want to work with you in the film," Paul continued.

Expressing his gratitude, Paul shared, "I always believe in saying thank you to the universe and I want people should say thank you to whatever is happening."

Paul will be a part of Dhawan's upcoming drama, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," with Varun Dhawan as the protagonist.

Poised to blend a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, the much-anticipated film is expected to see Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.

For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' was a hit song from Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.