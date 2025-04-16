A Smart Leap In Productivity: Laserfiche AI Powers Next-Generation ECM Tools

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Laserfiche - the leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most critical content and workflows - today announced a suite of generative AI innovations designed to better automate data processing and enhance knowledge discovery. These announcements, made today at the 2025 Empower conference, support Laserfiche's vision for the future of work: to boost productivity and unlock business value by harnessing AI with your business content.

Upcoming features include Smart Fields , an out-of-the-box tool that makes capturing metadata as simple as writing a sentence; and Smart Chat , a faster way to search for insights among your documents using natural language. Laserfiche also demonstrated the latest updates to self-hosted Laserfiche 12 .

“Laserfiche is focused on the solutions that drive breakthroughs in productivity,” said Laserfiche CTO Michael Allen.“With generative AI and content management, Laserfiche is enabling the deployment of AI at scale. This combination of your organization's people, your organization's data and AI will further free up time and amplify your ability to innovate.”

Turn Any Document Into Structured Data - Automatically

For organizations that manage massive amounts of documents, standardizing data capture requires significant manual work. Smart Fields replaces legacy capture solutions by extracting data automatically using natural language instructions, no matter the source or format. Create powerful custom solutions that scale with Smart Fields that are reusable across documents, reducing maintenance and setup costs. Apply Smart Fields to any of the documents you work with the most, including:



Financial documents: Capture line-item data and multi-value fields, including amounts, dates and vendors to expedite invoices and purchase orders.

Human resources: Extract employee IDs, job titles and hire dates from employment contracts or performance reviews to streamline onboarding and support employee development.

Information technology: Record change logs and access permissions for easier security management and faster incident response.

Legal: Identify contract types, calculate expiration dates, and automatically set up contract renegotiation reminders. Sales and marketing: Identify customer/lead information, campaign dates and version numbers to empower sales teams and keep marketing materials up to date.

Smart Fields will be available in June 2025.

Uncover Insights Instantly - Just Ask

Knowledge workers have gone from finding information on paper to digital search - to now having information delivered to them. Smart Chat eliminates slow time-to-insight with an intuitive chat interface that provides instant, tailored responses to user questions. Use natural language to query documents and receive easy-to-understand results, complete with reference links. The tool works out of the box, no training required.

With Smart Chat, powered by a large language model, Laserfiche users can engage in conversations with their documents, unlocking new possibilities for uses across industries, including:



Education: Streamline access to specific student records, faculty information and administrative documents.

Financial Services: Analyze regulatory documents and internal policies to mitigate risk.

Government: Optimize retrieval of information within public records or legal documents.

Healthcare: Provide more personalized health information and support. Manufacturing: Quickly find information regarding suppliers, parts or logistical data.

Smart Chat will be available in June 2025.

Easier Administration, Testing and AI Come to Laserfiche 12

Self-hosted Laserfiche users also received new features in the latest update to Laserfiche 12, aimed at supporting administrators. These features make managing and updating systems easier, and improve security. Updates include a new, centralized Installer that provides an easy way to see all installed Laserfiche applications and available updates at a glance. Additionally, a new visualization within the Laserfiche Administration Hub provides an effortless way to view your entire Laserfiche ecosystem as a diagram. Also included in the Spring Update are added testing functionality and enhancements to repository metadata. Finally, Laserfiche announced AI-powered Smart Fields coming to Laserfiche 12 later in 2025.

