MPC Capital successfully sells Jamaica's largest solar power plant

16.04.2025 / 08:23 CET/CEST

Press Release MPC Capital successfully sells Jamaica's largest solar power plant Hamburg, 16 April 2025 - Investment and asset manager MPC Capital (Deutsche Börse, Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) announces the successful closing of the sale of the Paradise Park PV solar power plant in Jamaica. The 51 MWp solar park, the largest in the island nation, was sold by MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited to InterEnergy Group, an integrated energy solutions provider operating in Latin America and the Caribbean. Commissioned in 2019, Paradise Park was the first asset of MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited and plays a central role in achieving Jamaica's sustainable energy goals. The project was developed in partnership with Neoen and financed by the French development bank PROPARCO and the Dutch development bank FMO. Dr. Philipp Lauenstein, CFO of MPC Capital AG:“As our first project in the Caribbean, Paradise Park has been of significant importance for MPC Capital since the start of construction. We are therefore very pleased that our team has successfully managed this project over the entire cycle from development to construction and on to sale.” About MPC Capital () MPC Capital is a global investment and asset manager for infrastructure projects. In the areas of maritime and energy infrastructure, MPC Capital initiates tailor-made investment solutions and offers a broad range of asset management services. With more than 300 employees, the MPC Capital Group manages Assets under Management (AuM) of EUR 5.1 billion. As a responsible company that has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital actively contributes to financing the investment needs to achieve global climate goals. Contact MPC Capital AG

