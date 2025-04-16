Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Artists, Cultural Figures Demand Hostage Release, Gaza War End

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, approximately 1,700 Israeli artists and cultural leaders signed urgent petitions urging the government to focus on securing the release of Israelis held in the Gaza Strip and to put an end to the ongoing conflict.

These petitions are part of a larger movement against the war, which has claimed at least 51,000 lives in Gaza. The signatories are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration to negotiate a prisoner exchange with Palestinians to secure the hostages' release.

“The artists join the pilots in demanding the immediate end of the war to bring the hostages home,” a media outlet noted.

Additionally, a new petition has garnered support from 600 Israeli architects and urban planners, as indicated in reports. The call for action has also resonated with military personnel, as 250 active and former naval commandos from the Shayetet 13 unit issued a collective letter advocating for a hostage exchange and a ceasefire.

Israel’s Army Radio has also reported that graduates from offensive cyber units and former special operations members from the Military Intelligence Directorate have expressed concerns regarding Netanyahu’s approach to the hostages' situation.

In a related development, around 200 Israelis, including relatives of hostages, released a letter supporting reservists and civilians who are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

