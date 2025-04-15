Manchester Legal Firm Glaisyers ETL Joins Forces With Francis House Children's Hospice In Twelve Month Legacy Partnership.

MENAFN - Pressat) A campaign to encourage members of the public to make or amend their Wills whilst supporting the work of children's hospice care, has gained the backing of Manchester based Glaisyers Solicitors.

In a year long partnership, the Manchester office of Glaisyers will be donating their expertise to draw up a Will free of charge in return for a suggested donation of £100 for individuals or £175 for couples or partners to Francis House Children's Hospice. This represents a significant saving to the standard fees for these services.

As one of the first children's hospices to be operating in the UK, Francis House has been delivering innovative care in children's hospice services since the early 90s with its ethos of supporting the whole family of a child with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

Chris Burrows, the Head of Private Client Services at Glaisyers, expressed his support of the campaign, stating:“Supporting Francis House through this partnership allows us to make a meaningful difference to families facing incredibly difficult circumstances. By offering our expertise, we hope to encourage more people to consider making or updating their Will while also helping to secure the future of such an essential charity. A legacy gift, no matter the size, can have a lasting impact, and we are proud to play a part in that.”

With demand for its services continuing to rise, Francis House relies on the generosity of the local community to help it support more than 600 families at any one time.

Gifts in Wills form an important part of the hospice's income and the campaign highlights that by leaving a gift in a Will, the positive impact of which can be felt for years to come.

Susie Poppitt, legacy fundraiser of Francis House said:“If it weren't for these incredible gifts, hospices like Francis House would struggle to hit their fundraising target year on year. With recent data showing that only 27 percent of the general public have considered leaving a gift to charity in their Will, we want to do our utmost to ensure that those who do, will benefit from a professional Will writing service as well as an opportunity to support Francis House.

“We also want to partner with as many people as possible to make them aware that they could make potential large savings in the amount of Inheritance Tax paid by leaving a gift to charity in their Will.”

For more information on making a Will with Glaisyers and Francis House contact ... or call Susie on 07931 642409.