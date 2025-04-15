AMAG Austria Metall AG: Dividend of EUR 1.20 per share and changes to the Supervisory Board approved

EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Dividend of EUR 1.20 per share resolved Alessandro Dazza elected as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board At today's 14th Annual General Meeting of AMAG Austria Metall AG (AMAG), the shareholders approved all proposed resolutions on the agenda. A dividend of EUR 1.20 per share for the 2024 financial year was approved. The dividend yield of the AMAG share, based on the share price at the end of the year, thus amounted to 5.0 % in 2024. The ex-dividend date is 17 April 2025, the dividend payment date is 23 April 2025. Maximilian Angermeier was re-elected to the Supervisory Board. His mandate runs until the Annual General Meeting in 2027. As announced on 19 February 2025, DI Herbert Ortner was not available for a further extension of his Supervisory Board mandate for personal reasons. Consequently, the Supervisory Board was reduced from ten to nine members (shareholder representatives) elected by the Annual General Meeting. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG following the Annual General Meeting, Alessandro Dazza (member of the AMAG Supervisory Board since April 2024) was elected as the new Chairman of the Board. He succeeds DI Herbert Ortner, who had held this position since April 2019. Dr. Helmut Kaufmann, CEO of AMAG: "We would like to thank Herbert Ortner for the excellent and always respectful cooperation over seven years, during which he actively supported our strategy development and thus our growth course. We wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we look forward to working with the newly elected Chairman Alessandro Dazza, who will contribute to AMAG's continued successful trend with his in-depth expertise in raw materials, technologies and markets that are important to us." Mr. Dazza has international experience in various industrial companies and has already held several board positions in Austria and France. Alessandro Dazza, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG: "In my new role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG, I am looking forward to working closely with the AMAG Management team and to continuing the company's positive development trend. In the current, volatile environment, a constructive and transparent cooperation between the Supervisory Board and the Management team is key for the success of our company." Further information on the Annual General Meeting and the other resolutions adopted can be found on the website at Alessandro Dazza, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG About the AMAG Group AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium cast and rolled products, which are used in a wide range of industries such as the aircraft, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction and packaging industries. The Canadian Alouette smelter, in which AMAG holds a 20% stake, produces high-quality primary aluminium with an exemplary environmental footprint. AMAG components, based in Übersee am Chiemsee (Germany), also manufactures ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry. Investor contact Press contact Mag. Christoph M. Gabriel, BSc MMag. Alexandra Hanischläger, MBA Head of Investor Relations Head of Communication and Marketing AMAG Austria Metall AG AMAG Austria Metall AG Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 5282 Ranshofen, Austria 5282 Ranshofen, Austria Phone: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821 Phone: +43 (0) 7722-801-2673 Email: ... Email: ... Website: NOTE The forecasts, plans and forward-looking assessments and statements contained in this publication were made on the basis of all information available to AMAG at the present time. If the assumptions on which the forecasts are based do not materialise, targets are not achieved or risks occur, actual earnings may differ from those currently anticipated. We assume no obligation to revise such forecasts in the light of new information or future events. This publication has been prepared and the data checked with the greatest possible care. However, rounding, transmission or printing errors cannot be ruled out. In general, rounding may result in discrepancies in the values, totals and percentages shown. In particular, AMAG and its representatives accept no liability for the completeness and accuracy of the information contained in this publication. This publication is also available in English; in cases of doubt, the German-language version shall prevail. This publication does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to buy or sell securities of AMAG.

