Bath & Body Works Donates 200,000 Loads Of Laundry For National Laundry Day

MENAFN - 3BL) In honor of National Laundry Day, Bath & Body Works is helping provide access to clean clothing for individuals and families in need. The brand is donating more than 3,000 detergent products-enough for 200,000 loads of laundry-to Star House and Good360.

Star House was founded in 2006 and operates Central Ohio's only drop-in center for youth who are experiencing homelessness. It provides access to food, clothing, hygiene items, laundry facilities and many other vital resources. As a Columbus-based company, Bath & Body Works is proud to support Star House's mission.

Good360 connects communities in crisis with essential goods and helps companies responsibly redistribute excess inventory. Since 2023, Bath & Body Works' and Good360 have worked together to support thousands of communities. Last year, Bath & Body works donated $15.8 million in products to Good360 for shelters, food banks and disaster recovery.

“Today is National Laundry Day, an opportunity to raise awareness around the critical issue of hygiene poverty,” says Cinira Baldi, CEO of Good360.“Our partnership with Bath & Body Works helps close this gap by distributing high-quality laundry detergent to communities and families facing hardship. We may take it for granted, but something as simple as clean clothes restores dignity, boosts confidence, and empowers those facing hardship to seize new opportunities. Together, we are making a tangible impact by ensuring more people have the essentials they need to thrive.”

“Far too many people face challenges in accessing everyday necessities, access to clean clothes is an essential part of dignity and well-being,” says Ian Estep, Senior Manager of Community Relations and Philanthropy at Bath & Body Works.“At Bath & Body Works, we believe everyone deserves to feel confident and cared for. This National Laundry Day, we're taking action by providing enough laundry products to support 200,000 loads of clean laundry for communities in need. It's more than just laundry-it's about restoring dignity, uplifting communities, and making the world a brighter, happier place for all.”

Bath & Body Works has a longstanding culture of giving back and is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of its associates, customers and communities. To learn more about the brand's philanthropic efforts, visit bbwinc .