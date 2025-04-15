KELLER PARTNERS & COMPANY NAMED TOP-PERFORMING LOBBYING FIRM BY BLOOMBERG GOVERNMENT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are honored that Keller Partners has been named a top-performing government relations firm for six consecutive years. Our team works hard on achieving client results, providing outstanding client service, and adding value to our clients whenever possible," said Thomas Keller, the firm's Managing Principal and Founder. "Being named a top firm again is the result of our dedicated professionals consistently employing the best strategies, carefully tailored to our clients' objectives, to build an extraordinary track record of success on their behalf. We are deeply passionate about helping our clients with their needs, which ultimately improves people's lives," Keller said.

Keller Partners & Company had significant legislative and funding success for its clients in 2024, in particular: improved and expanded healthcare to rural and urban communities; economic development and infrastructure improvements for local governments; landmark legislation to assist military veterans; accelerated workforce training and development; increased educational resources for colleges and universities; access to behavioral and mental health support; and, vital assistance to social service and faith-based non-profit organizations.

"Since its founding, Keller Partners has been guided by the firm's ethos of always conducting ourselves ethically, being honest brokers, and valuing every client as a true partner. We believe in best practices and the power of good relationships. Consequently, we've earned the trust of the decision-makers both in Congress and in the Executive Branch. It's wonderful to be rewarded with the distinction as a top lobbying firm, while doing it the right way," Keller said.

Previously, Keller Partners & Company was named a top-performing lobbying firm in Bloomberg Government's 2019-2023 reports.

Keller Partners & Company ( ) is a leading full-service government relations firm based in the Nation's Capital. Keller Partners is highly unique among other government relations firms in that it represents exclusively public and private nonprofits (including mission-driven hospitals, colleges and universities, local governments, social service organizations, associations, and faith-based organizations), and its professionals are both registered federal lobbyists and expert professional grant writers for federal, state, and foundation grants.

The firm's bipartisan professional staff have all served in senior positions in the Congress and/or in the Executive Branch.

Contact: Andrew Garfinkel

202-361-0733; [email protected]

SOURCE Keller Partners & Company