Storj Wins 2025 NAB Show Product Of The Year Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Object Mount converts objects in S3-compatible storage into accessible files on a mounted local drive-with no need for downloads, rehydration, or proxies. Teams can browse, edit, and render in real-time directly in-bucket using high-resolution media including 4K and Camera RAW files. Object Mount removes performance bottlenecks so editing is never compromised,. Making it ideal for global collaboration, It connects to any major cloud provider - from AWS and Google Cloud to Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud - or it can be used with Storj's distributed storage for ultimate flexibility without vendor lock-in, costly migrations or replication. AI and ML teams benefit from seamless access to massive datasets stored in the cloud. Object Mount lets tools like TensorFlow and PyTorch access files as if they were local, which accelerates training, inference, and iteration.When paired with Storj's Cloud GPU on-demand capabilities, Object Mount empowers colorists, VFX artists, and rendering workflows with instant access to high-performance compute precisely when and where it's needed. By eliminating replication costs and egress fees, teams save up to 80% by using Storj Object Storage, while improving resilience, security, and speed.In addition, smart technology decision-making often represents an organization's most significant opportunity to reduce carbon impact. Object Mount delivers a sustainability benefit by dramatically reducing the need for data replication and transfers, since work is done in-bucket.

Storj CEO, Colby Winegar said, "Our Product of the Year award highlights how Object Mount solves the media and entertainment industry's biggest challenges related to seamlessly accessing and editing video content in the cloud, while enabling global collaboration. It also recognizes Storj's expanding leadership - beginning with cloud object storage and today delivering solutions that accelerate and simplify Media and Entertainment workflows and data management."

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were chosen by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 8. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2025 NAB Show and delivered in the 2025 calendar year.

"NAB is proud to recognize the industry's top work driving a remarkable range of solutions, opening new frontiers and shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization," said Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB.

"Congratulations to Storj on earning the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for Object Mount-a breakthrough solution transforming a pivotal stage of the content lifecycle and empowering storytellers to meet today's challenges while shaping the future of media."

Click here for more information about the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.

About Storj

Storj is redefining the cloud to advance the future of data-sustainably and economically. Storj leverages the vast global supply of underutilized resources to deliver services with better security, durability and performance. Experience up to 90% lower costs and carbon reduction with Storj. Follow Storj on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at .

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow .

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas, Vice President, Global Communications

[email protected]

978-255-1159

SOURCE Storj