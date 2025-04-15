Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mumbai: Smoke Fills Sky As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Andheri's Crystal Tower, Several Vehicles Damaged Watch Video

Mumbai: Smoke Fills Sky As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Andheri's Crystal Tower, Several Vehicles Damaged Watch Video


2025-04-15 10:17:16
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A major fire broke out Andheri's Crystal Tower, located along the Western Express Highway on Tuesday. Andheri East. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in dousing operations. No casualties have been reported so far.

More to follow soon.

MENAFN15042025007365015876ID1109432762

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search