Resolutions Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of UAB EPSO-G
The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, being the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, adopted the following resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held on 15 April 2024:Regarding taking note of the independent auditor's report on the set of consolidated and Company 2024 financial statements of UAB EPSO-G UAB and the consolidated and Company Management report of UAB EPSO-G for 2024
Acknowledge the independent auditor's report on the consolidated and Company's 2024 financial statements of UAB EPSO-G and the submission of the consolidated and Company's 2024 management report of UAB EPSO-G. A decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.Regarding taking note of the consolidated management report of UAB EPSO-G and the Company's management report for 2024;
Acknowledge the consolidated and Company's management report of UAB EPSO-G for 2024, which, among other things, provides information on the implementation of the Company's business strategy. A decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.Regarding the approval of the set of consolidated and company's financial statements of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;
Approve the set of consolidated and Company's financial statements of UAB EPSO-G for 2024 (attached).Regarding the approval of the distribution of profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;
Approve the distribution of UAB EPSO-G profit for 2024 (attached).Regarding taking note of the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;
Acknowledge the activity report of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G for 2024. A decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.Regarding taking note of the results of the evaluation of the performance of the collegial bodies of UAB EPSO-G Group for 2024.
Acknowledge the areas for improvement in the performance of the UAB EPSO-G group of companies, approved by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee on February 6, 2025. A decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.
The EPSO-G group consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly owned subsidiaries - Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.
Annexes:Set of consolidated and Company's financial statements; Distribution of UAB EPSO-G profit for 2024
For more information
Gediminas Petrauskas, Communications Partner at EPSO-G
Tel. +370 610 63306, e-mail ...
Attachments
-
2024_EPSO-G_financial_year_profit_distribution
uabepsog-2024-12-31-en (2)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment