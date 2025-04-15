N2K Cyberwire Launches New Season Of CISO Perspectives Podcast With Host Kim Jones

FULTON, Md., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K Networks is proud to announce the return of its flagship cybersecurity leadership podcast, CISO Perspectives on the N2K CyberWire network , with veteran CISO and educator Kim Jones as the new host. The newest season of the podcast continues its mission to elevate the dialogue around cybersecurity leadership, talent, and risk, with deeper, more unfiltered conversations.

Formerly known as CSO Perspectives, the podcast enters a new chapter with veteran CISO and educator Kim Jones stepping into the host seat. Under Jones' leadership, CISO Perspectives will challenge conventional wisdom around leadership and talent pipelines, dig into the systemic disconnects slowing industry progress, and bring bold ideas to reshape the future of cyber leadership.

"I feel honored and privileged to step into the host seat for CISO Perspectives," said Kim Jones. "This podcast has long been a space for challenging assumptions and surfacing new insights about our most persistent problems in cybersecurity. I intend to build on that foundation and keep pushing the conversation forward."

CISO Perspectives builds on its legacy of tackling the real-world issues that define cybersecurity leadership today. With a focus on people over technology, the podcast looks at the shifting dynamics of risk, workforce development, and strategic leadership. Each episode features candid discussions with industry leaders and insights to help cybersecurity professionals build a stronger, more resilient cyber ecosystem.

"CISOs today face unprecedented challenges, from an evolving threat landscape to the ever-growing complexity of leadership in cybersecurity," said Peter Kilpe, CEO at N2K Networks. "With Kim at the helm of CISO Perspectives, we are doubling down on our commitment to bringing real-world insights, hard-earned lessons, and forward-thinking strategies directly to our audience. His experience and perspective will help shape the next generation of cybersecurity leadership."

The first episode of CISO Perspectives launches today on the N2K CyberWire network. The first three episodes will be widely available on all major podcast platforms and get straight to the heart of the challenges shaping the future of the cybersecurity workforce.

Episode 1: Is the cyber talent ecosystem broken?

Kim unpacks the persistent challenges in defining clear entry points into cybersecurity and why the lack of standardized job requirements may be our industry's biggest self-inflicted wound.

Episode 2: Are we a trade or a profession?

The cybersecurity field is in the midst of an identity crisis-Kim explores how that ambiguity impacts how we hire, train, and value cyber talent.

Episode 3: How do you gain experience without a job in cyber?

This episode examines the paradox of entry-level roles requiring prior experience and how it's discouraging the next generation of cyber professionals before they even get started.

N2K Pro subscribers will receive access to the full twelve episode season and essays upon release. Subscribe and follow CISO Perspectives on N2K CyberWire for updates on upcoming episodes.

About N2K Networks

From news to knowledge, N2K delivers critical industry insights, strategic intelligence, and performance-driven learning products that keep cybersecurity professionals in-the-know in a complex and rapidly changing world. Trusted by the industry's most influential leaders and operators, N2K partners with organizations from Fortune 100 brands to emerging startups, connecting the cybersecurity ecosystem and helping security businesses and professionals grow. Learn more at N2K , and discover more of our industry leading podcasts and newsletters at N2K CyberWire .

SOURCE N2K Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED