Refrigeration Coolers Market Global Forecast Report To 2029, With Case Studies Of Ananda Foods, Danfoss, Lu-Ve, Carrefour, Rivacold, Indospace, Kool-Ex, Innovate UK, IMS Evolve And Tesco
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|308
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities for Players in Refrigeration Coolers Market Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Offering Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Mobility Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Refrigerant
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Investments in Refrigerated Warehouses/Cold Storage Facilities Growing Demand for Frozen and Processed Foods Shift Towards Low GWP Refrigerants Changes in Global Weather Patterns
- High Installation and Operational Costs
- Increasing Demand for FMCG Products Adoption of IoT in Refrigeration Technologies Surging Demand for Walk-In Coolers Growing Demand in Emerging Applications Such as Healthcare and Logistics
- Lack of Skilled Personnel and Safety Concerns Complexity Associated with Installation of Refrigeration Cooling Systems
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Internet of Things (IoT)
- Automation
- Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Spiral Heat Exchanger Plate Heat Exchanger Plate-Fin Heat Exchanger
Case Study Analysis
- Danfoss Installs Compressor System at Ananda Foods (India) Lu-Ve Group Offers Cold Storage Solutions for Carrefour Supermarket in Italy Carrefour's North-West Logistics Center in Rivalta, Turin, Adopts Rivacold's Refrigeration Solutions Indospace and Kool-Ex Partnership for Temperature-Controlled Warehousing Innovate UK, IMS Evolve, and Tesco Stores Investigate Demand-Side Response in Refrigeration Systems
Companies Profiled:
- Johnson Controls Lu-Ve Kelvion Holding GmbH Rivacold Srl Lennox International Inc. Guntner GmbH & Co. KG Copeland Lp Danfoss Modine Manufacturing Company Evapco Thermofin Stefani Onda S.P.A. Roen Est KFL Walter Roller Cabero Thermokey Koxka Centauro Internacional Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. Friterm Daikin Profroid Rockwell Industries Limited Mukunda Foods Private Limited Blue Star Limited WSL Refrigeration D.O.O.
