Teens Are Suffering From Severe Period Pain--Too Many Have Undiagnosed Endometriosis

"Endometriosis doesn't wait until adulthood," said Dr. Danilyants, co-founder of the CIGC. "We're seeing more young patients who've been told their pain is 'just bad periods.' In reality, it's endometriosis that's been left untreated, causing them to suffer in silence, miss school, and lose out on major milestones during the most formative years of their lives."

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis occurs when cells similar to those of the uterine lining grow outside the uterus-on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder, or other pelvic organs. These cells respond to hormonal changes, building up and shedding without a way to exit the body. This leads to chronic inflammation, pain, and in severe cases, scar tissue that can damage organs and impact fertility.

Why Early Diagnosis and Specialist Treatment Matters

Delaying surgery increases the risk of complications including infertility and organ damage, which is why patients from across the U.S. and all over the world travel to CIGC's private, outpatient surgical centers to receive life-changing treatment. "Even with proper care, endometriosis can lead to infertility," said Dr. Danilyants. "Delays, misdiagnosis, or improper surgical removal only make that risk worse."

At CIGC, hyper-specialists use DualPortGYN® , a minimally invasive surgical technique developed in-house that combines just two to three small, cosmetically placed incisions with Retroperitoneal Excision Therapy (RET). This advanced approach allows for:



Complete removal of endometriosis lesions

Immediate pain relief

Dramatically improved fertility outcomes Minimal scarring and the fastest possible recovery

Unlike many providers who claim expertise in treating this condition, CIGC never uses ablation or burning techniques, which often leave disease behind. CIGC also doesn't use robotic surgery, avoiding the added costs to patients and extra incisions-robotic procedures typically require five incisions, while CIGC uses just two.

Highest Success Rates Backed by Research

CIGC's approach is driven by superior patient experience and outcomes. Its surgeons are dedicated exclusively to GYN surgery and perform a high volume of complex procedures each year. That surgical focus allows for continuous refinement of techniques, which leads to:



Lower complication rates

Faster recovery High patient satisfaction

These results aren't anecdotal. Our high success rates and low complication rates are published in peer-reviewed medical journals, allowing both providers and the public to see exactly how CIGC is improving outcomes - even in the most complex cases.

Choosing the Right Surgeon Matters-Especially for Teens

Our surgical team is made up of true GYN hyper-specialists, not general OBGYNs. They are trained in advanced gynecologic surgery using oncology techniques that demand the highest level of precision and expertise.

"Teens deserve better than birth control and vague reassurances," said Dr. Danilyants. "They deserve a real diagnosis, fertility-preserving treatment, and long-term relief. That's what we're here to provide."

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care (CIGC)

The Center for Innovative GYN Care (CIGC) is a recognized leader in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, specializing in advanced, fertility-sparing techniques like LAAM and DualPortGYN®, which offer significantly lower complication rates, minimal scarring, and faster recovery. For over 20 years, CIGC's expert team has been treating complex gynecologic conditions and improving health outcomes for teens and women through highly personalized, evidence-based care.

