Nuclear Technology Bridges Global Cooperation: CNNC Outlines A New Vision Of Radiation Technology For A Better Home At ICARST-2025

During the conference, the "Radiation Technology for a Better Home" side event, organized by the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) and co-organized by the China Isotope & Radiation Association (CIRA) and CIRC, attracted over 200 participants.

As China's only large-scale enterprise covering the entire nuclear technology industrial chain, CNNC has always maintained close cooperation with the IAEA, jointly advancing the peaceful use and innovative development of nuclear technology. The rapid development of nuclear technology applications in China is attributed to the establishment of 15 nuclear technology R&D centers and the launch of industrial funds, which foster deep integration between innovation and industrial chains. In 2024, the market value of China's nuclear technology application industry approached 300 billion yuan. Nuclear technology is emerging as a new engine for economic and social development, ranging from industrial inspection to agricultural breeding, medical health, and irradiation processing.

Participants expressed that China is playing an increasingly important role on the international stage of radiation technology, leading and strengthening the development of global radiation technology. The IAEA will continue to work closely with China and other member states to enhance technological R&D, talent development, and international cooperation.

Demonstrating a Full-Scenario Ecosystem of Nuclear Technology Applications

In the exhibition area, the booth of the Chinese delegation, led by CNNC, became the focus of the scenario exhibition scene at the conference.

Centered around the theme "Radiation Technology for a Better Home", the booth featured core exhibition zones for nuclear medicine, irradiation applications, and security inspection. The nuclear medicine zone displayed models of gamma knife systems, SPECT/CT equipment, and high-purity germanium spectrometers. Other exhibits include PE-Xc pipes, EB-irradiated panels, radiation detection chips, personal dosimeters, and a robot dog model equipped with detection devices, showcasing smart applications of nuclear technology in various fields.

SOURCE China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)