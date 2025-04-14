Brazil Discusses Ag Trade With Egypt, Morocco

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil conducted alast week to strengthen dialogue on sanitary matters, enhance technical cooperation, andin these countries. The trip, led by the Deputy Secretary of Commerce and International Relations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock , Marcel Moreira, took place from April 7 to 10, with support from Brazilian agricultural attachés Ellen Laurindo in Morocco and Rafael Mohana in Egypt.

According to the ministry, in Morocco the focus was on institutional engagement with sanitary authorities, commercial promotion of Brazilian products, and technical cooperation . The Brazilian Beef Dinner, organized by the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (ABIEC), an industry lobby, in partnership with the Brazilian Embassy in Rabat, was held to promote and taste Brazilian beef.

In Egypt the discussions focused on the significant growth of Brazilian agricultural exports to the country, sanitary matters including market openings both made and upcoming, and negotiations regarding the electronic certification of animal products. The Brazilian Beef Dinner was also held by ABIEC to connect local authorities and entrepreneurs around Brazilian beef.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Brazil Agriculture Ministry

