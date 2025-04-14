Brazil Discusses Ag Trade With Egypt, Morocco
According to the ministry, in Morocco the focus was on institutional engagement with sanitary authorities, commercial promotion of Brazilian products, and technical cooperation . The Brazilian Beef Dinner, organized by the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (ABIEC), an industry lobby, in partnership with the Brazilian Embassy in Rabat, was held to promote and taste Brazilian beef.
In Egypt the discussions focused on the significant growth of Brazilian agricultural exports to the country, sanitary matters including market openings both made and upcoming, and negotiations regarding the electronic certification of animal products. The Brazilian Beef Dinner was also held by ABIEC to connect local authorities and entrepreneurs around Brazilian beef.
