Colombian President Highlights Similarity Between Jesus Christ, Palestinians’ Suffering
(MENAFN) Colombian Leader Gustavo Petro strongly criticized Israel’s military campaign in Gaza late Friday, equating the hardship endured by Palestinians to the suffering of Jesus Christ.
His statement came at a symbolic time during Holy Week, amplifying its emotional and religious resonance.
In a post on X, Petro responded to reports concerning Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, a respected Palestinian doctor allegedly subjected to torture while being held in Israeli custody. He stated, "At the moment of the Passion and death of Jesus, let us reflect on the Palestinian people, from where he came, now under a bloody genocide."
The message referred to the ongoing violence in Gaza and drew a connection between current events and historical religious narratives.
Dr. Safiya, who serves as the head of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was reportedly taken into custody by Israeli authorities earlier this year.
His case has gained international attention, with both human rights groups and regional media warning about his declining health and claims of mistreatment.
Petro’s comments add to his growing record of vocal opposition to Israel’s military operations.
He has repeatedly accused Israel of committing grave violations in Gaza, a stance that has stirred global debate.
His latest remarks, made during a period of Christian reflection, were intended to emphasize the gravity of the crisis.
In response to these accusations, Israeli officials have consistently denied charges of genocide.
The Israeli government maintains that its military actions are aimed exclusively at Hamas fighters, not at civilians or healthcare workers.
