Jordan Condemns Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Knesset's Members
A Foreign Ministry statement denounced the“repeated incursions as a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of the sanctity of Al Aqsa and the historical and legal status quo of the site.”
Sufyan Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, stressedJordan's firm rejection of any attempt to impose a temporal or spatial division on the holy site.
“Israel, as an occupying force, has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites,” Qudah said.
He also called on the international community to take“decisive” action to compel Israel to cease its illegal and provocative practices against Islamic and Christian holy sites.
He also reiterated that the entire 144-dunum Al Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, affiliated to the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority responsible for managing the site and regulating access.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment