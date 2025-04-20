403
FM declares Qatar willing to mediate Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Qatar has expressed its willingness to play a key role in mediating the Ukraine conflict, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari affirming that the country is ready to facilitate negotiations between all parties involved. In an exclusive interview, Al-Ansari emphasized Qatar's long-standing commitment to serving as a mediator and creating conditions for dialogue.
The country supports diplomatic efforts, particularly those led by Saudi Arabia, which has recently hosted high-level talks on Ukraine in Riyadh and Jeddah. Al-Ansari highlighted that Qatar and other Gulf nations are working to position the region as a center for peace rather than conflict.
Qatar has already participated in humanitarian efforts, such as facilitating the reunification of Ukrainian children evacuated from war zones with their families. Al-Ansari noted that Qatar remains committed to furthering peace initiatives and hopes to become more involved in broader diplomatic efforts.
Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, was among the first to visit Moscow after the escalation of the war, aiming to explore how the Gulf state could contribute to peace talks. Qatar has also played a role in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and continues to be actively involved in regional and international peace efforts.
With Qatar's leadership maintaining close ties with key countries involved in the conflict, Al-Ansari expressed optimism about the potential for a diplomatic resolution. Additionally, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will include discussions on peace efforts and other issues.
