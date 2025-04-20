Maharashtra Language Panel Requests CM Devendra Fadnavis To Revoke 'Compulsory Hindi In Schools' Directive

MENAFN - Live Mint) A language consultation panel of the Maharashtra government on Sunday opposed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' decision to make Hindi compulsory from first standard in schools.

The panel has written to CM Fadnavis requesting him to revoke the decision which made teaching Hindi compulsory as a third language from Class 1 to 5 in all state board schools, alongside Marathi and English.

Shiv Sena opposes decision

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asserted that his party will not allow making Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra after the state government decided to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students of classes 1 to 5.

Addressing an event of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, the workers' wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray said his party has no aversion to the Hindi language but asked why it is being forced.