Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maharashtra Language Panel Requests CM Devendra Fadnavis To Revoke 'Compulsory Hindi In Schools' Directive

Maharashtra Language Panel Requests CM Devendra Fadnavis To Revoke 'Compulsory Hindi In Schools' Directive


2025-04-20 05:01:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A language consultation panel of the Maharashtra government on Sunday opposed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' decision to make Hindi compulsory from first standard in schools.

The panel has written to CM Fadnavis requesting him to revoke the decision which made teaching Hindi compulsory as a third language from Class 1 to 5 in all state board schools, alongside Marathi and English.

Shiv Sena opposes decision

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asserted that his party will not allow making Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra after the state government decided to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students of classes 1 to 5.

Addressing an event of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, the workers' wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray said his party has no aversion to the Hindi language but asked why it is being forced.

MENAFN20042025007365015876ID1109449881

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search