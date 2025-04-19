403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Libya Reports Discovery of Four Unidentified Bodies
(MENAFN) Libyan authorities reported on Saturday that four unidentified bodies were discovered near the town of Zillah, approximately 750 km southeast of Tripoli.
"Four bodies were found buried deep in the desert, specifically near the town of Zillah, some of which had partially decomposed," said the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons in a remark.
Similar reports emerged from the southern cities of Murzuq and Sabha, with investigations set to begin within the next two days.
Earlier this week, authorities revealed the recovery of three unidentified bodies near the city of Jufra, located about 650 km southeast of the capital.
In February, Jufra District Police arrested a group of migrant smugglers in Zillah, accused of killing migrants and burying their bodies in the desert, as well as kidnapping, starving, raping, and selling them.
In late March, 82 migrants held captive by a criminal group in Zillah were freed, and four members of the group were arrested. One suspect admitted that 10 migrants had been tortured to death, with ransom demands reaching up to 10,000 U.S. dollars per person.
Due to ongoing insecurity in Libya since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, many African migrants have attempted to cross the Mediterranean to Europe via Libya.
"Four bodies were found buried deep in the desert, specifically near the town of Zillah, some of which had partially decomposed," said the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons in a remark.
Similar reports emerged from the southern cities of Murzuq and Sabha, with investigations set to begin within the next two days.
Earlier this week, authorities revealed the recovery of three unidentified bodies near the city of Jufra, located about 650 km southeast of the capital.
In February, Jufra District Police arrested a group of migrant smugglers in Zillah, accused of killing migrants and burying their bodies in the desert, as well as kidnapping, starving, raping, and selling them.
In late March, 82 migrants held captive by a criminal group in Zillah were freed, and four members of the group were arrested. One suspect admitted that 10 migrants had been tortured to death, with ransom demands reaching up to 10,000 U.S. dollars per person.
Due to ongoing insecurity in Libya since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, many African migrants have attempted to cross the Mediterranean to Europe via Libya.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment