Afghanistan's Exports Hit Over $100M Mark Last Month
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan exported goods worth 100.1 million US dollars and imported goods worth 1003.1 million during the past one month, the National Statistics and Information Authority said on Saturday.
In a statement, NSIA wrote Afghanistan made trade transactions worth $1103.2 million with a number of countries last month of 1403 solar year.
It said the value of Afghanistan's imports from January 20 to February 18 reached $1,076.2 million, but from January 19 to March 20, there was a decrease of $73.1 million.
According to the statement, the total value of Afghanistan's exports reached $144.2 million from January 20 to February 18, but from January 19 to March 20, there was a decrease of $44.1 million.
Afghanistan made exports to India, Pakistan and the United Arabic Emirates (UAE) and most of the goods were imported from Iran, China and Pakistan.
hz/ma
