Chinese representative ridicules ‘US peasants’ in tariff war jibe
(MENAFN) A senior Chinese official has lashed out at US President Donald Trump’s “arrogant and shameless” tariffs on Hong Kong, calling them part of a broader effort to suppress China. Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, referred to “US peasants” and suggested they would "wail before the 5,000-year-old civilization," a remark mocking the US in the ongoing tariff dispute.
This comment adds to the heated rhetoric between the two countries, following Vice President J.D. Vance’s comment earlier this month, in which he referred to Chinese citizens as "peasants" who fund the US’s consumption. China condemned Vance’s statement as “ignorant and disrespectful.”
In a televised speech, Xia criticized Trump’s tariffs on Hong Kong, especially since it is a key source of the US trade surplus. He argued that the US was not only targeting tariffs but attempting to suppress Hong Kong’s existence. “Pressure, threats, and blackmail won’t work against China,” he said, emphasizing that such tactics have historically failed.
Xia’s sentiments were echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, who reiterated that the US should abandon its "extreme pressure" if it truly seeks a resolution through dialogue.
The tariff conflict with China is part of a wider US campaign against several nations, with most tariff increases paused for 90 days, but China remains excluded from this reprieve. The US has raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, prompting China to retaliate with 125% tariffs on American imports and restrictions on exports critical to high-tech manufacturing.
