403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France assists Zelensky in writing apology letter to Trump
(MENAFN) French diplomats reportedly assisted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in drafting a letter of reconciliation to US President Donald Trump, aiming to repair strained relations between the two leaders, according to Politico.
Tensions between Trump and Zelensky escalated after the Ukrainian president's visit to Washington in February, where he resisted Trump's attempts to push for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Trump, along with Vice President J.D. Vance, accused Zelensky of ingratitude for US support and of recklessly avoiding negotiations, warning that his stance was endangering global peace. The meeting ended abruptly, and Zelensky was told to return only when he was willing to negotiate. Subsequently, Trump suspended all US military aid to Ukraine, but the support was reinstated after Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire.
Despite the resumption of communication, tensions between Zelensky and Trump remained high. In the weeks following the confrontation, diplomats from France, Germany, and the UK worked to mend the fractured relationship. While UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally engaged with both leaders, French diplomats reportedly helped Zelensky craft the letter aimed at mending ties with Trump.
The contents of the letter remain undisclosed, but Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that it included an apology from Zelensky regarding the White House incident. Trump later confirmed receiving an "important" letter from Zelensky, in which the Ukrainian leader expressed his willingness to return to peace negotiations.
Subsequently, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a 30-day partial ceasefire, which included a halt to attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. However, Moscow has accused Ukraine of repeatedly violating the truce. After a lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff reported that the peace process is nearing a breakthrough and acknowledged Russia’s ongoing pursuit of a permanent resolution to the conflict.
Tensions between Trump and Zelensky escalated after the Ukrainian president's visit to Washington in February, where he resisted Trump's attempts to push for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Trump, along with Vice President J.D. Vance, accused Zelensky of ingratitude for US support and of recklessly avoiding negotiations, warning that his stance was endangering global peace. The meeting ended abruptly, and Zelensky was told to return only when he was willing to negotiate. Subsequently, Trump suspended all US military aid to Ukraine, but the support was reinstated after Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire.
Despite the resumption of communication, tensions between Zelensky and Trump remained high. In the weeks following the confrontation, diplomats from France, Germany, and the UK worked to mend the fractured relationship. While UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally engaged with both leaders, French diplomats reportedly helped Zelensky craft the letter aimed at mending ties with Trump.
The contents of the letter remain undisclosed, but Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that it included an apology from Zelensky regarding the White House incident. Trump later confirmed receiving an "important" letter from Zelensky, in which the Ukrainian leader expressed his willingness to return to peace negotiations.
Subsequently, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a 30-day partial ceasefire, which included a halt to attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. However, Moscow has accused Ukraine of repeatedly violating the truce. After a lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff reported that the peace process is nearing a breakthrough and acknowledged Russia’s ongoing pursuit of a permanent resolution to the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment