AUDCAD ⬆️ Buy

– AUDCAD reversed from the support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8860

AUDCAD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone located at the intersection of the long-term support level 0.8600 (which started two weekly uptrends from 2022) and the lower weekly Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area created the weekly Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Piercing Line.

Given the strength of the aforementioned support zone, AUDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8860, the former strong support from January.