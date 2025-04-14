Health In Tech Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Revenues increased 56% over the first quarter 2024 to $8.0 million, reflecting strong market demand

Income before income taxes more than tripled to $0.7 million, up 257% over the first quarter 2024 Cash position remained strong at $7.6 million as of March 31, 2025

STUART, Fla., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT ), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025



The number of enrolled employees (EEs) billed was 24,307, compared to 20,802 in the same period of 2024.

Total revenues were $8.0 million, 56% YoY growth.

Income before income tax expense was $0.7 million, 8.5% of revenue, compared to $0.2 million, 3.7% of revenue in the same period of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million, compared to $0.5 million in the same period of 2024

Cash and cash equivalents were $7.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $7.8 million as of December 31,2024. Accounts receivable was $2.1 million as of March 31, 2025, with 28 days of AR days, compared to $1.6 million, 29 days of AR days as of December 31, 2024.

"We're off to a strong start in 2025," said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech. "First-quarter revenue grew 56% over the first quarter 2024, and income before income tax reached $0.7 million-8.5% of revenue-marking a 257% increase from the same period last year."

"Our momentum continues to build post-IPO, validating the strategic initiatives we've executed. Innovations in our platform, product development, and market expansion are driving meaningful results and laying the groundwork for long-term growth. These gains reflect the strategic investments we made in 2024, particularly in product and service innovation, IT enhancements, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and internal controls. With these foundations in place, we're now scaling efficiently and reaching a wider market."

Tim continued: "Since beginning beta development of our large-group third-party AI-powered underwriting platform in November 2024, we've seen strong interest from the market. Even in its early stages, we successfully delivered solutions in Q1 to large employers, including one with over 1,000 employees. We're on track for a full rollout in Q3, marking a major milestone as we broaden our total addressable market and provide smarter, faster quoting for mid-sized and large employers."

"As we move forward, we're accelerating new program development and expanding our broker and TPA network to grow our national footprint. With a robust pipeline and sustained momentum, we expect continued strong growth in Q2 2025. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional value, innovation, and service as we scale."

Recent Developments and Business Highlights



Partnerships and Collaborations. On March 25, 2025, the Company announced a strategic collaboration with DialCare, a leading provider of telehealth and virtual care solutions. Through this partnership, DialCare's virtual primary care, therapy, and psychiatry services will be integrated into Health In Tech's self-funded health plan offerings. Members across the U.S. will gain on-demand access to licensed physicians, therapists and psychiatric providers via phone or video consultations. This collaboration further enhances the Company's mission to deliver smarter, more accessible healthcare solutions for diverse populations. Appointment of Sanjay Shrestha to Board of Directors. On April 10, 2025, the Company announced the appointment of Sanjay Shrestha to its Board of Directors. Mr. Shrestha brings extensive leadership experience in scaling platform-based businesses and driving growth across the energy and technology sectors. He currently serves as President of Plug Power, having joined the company in 2019 as Chief Strategy Officer. He has played a pivotal role in driving growth and expanding value for both customers and shareholders. As General Manager, he significantly broadened the company's product portfolio and built out the Energy business to deliver end-to-end solutions-including electrolyzers, liquefiers, and cryogenic systems-while overseeing the development of Plug's hydrogen production facilities. In addition to his operational expertise, Mr. Shrestha has a strong capital market background, having served as a top-ranked renewables research analyst at Lazard Capital Markets and First Albany Capital. His appointment adds valuable industry and financial expertise to the Board and further strengthens Health In Tech's strategic vision for long-term growth and market expansion.

Conference Call Details

Health In Tech will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on April 14, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (ET). To participate in our live conference call and webcast, please dial 1-888-346-8982 or 1-412-902-4272 (for international participants).

A live audio webcast will be available via the Investor Relations page of Health In Tech's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Use of Forward ‐ Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech .