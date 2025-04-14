Health In Tech Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Health In Tech, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
( Unaudited )
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from underwriting modeling (ICE)
|
|
$2,351,984
|
|
$1,784,635
|
Revenues from fees
|
|
5,663,000
|
|
3,340,296
|
SMR
|
|
5,663,000
|
|
2,532,922
|
HI Card
|
|
-
|
|
807,374
|
Total revenues
|
|
8,014,984
|
|
5,124,931
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
2,659,585
|
|
989,911
|
Gross profit
|
|
5,355,399
|
|
4,135,020
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
1,090,255
|
|
1,043,208
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
3,246,765
|
|
1,999,194
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
537,721
|
|
760,196
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
4,874,741
|
|
3,802,598
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
85,366
|
|
24,312
|
Interest expenses
|
|
-
|
|
(165,000)
|
Other income
|
|
118,399
|
|
-
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
203,765
|
|
(140,688)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
$684,423
|
|
$191,734
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(185,831)
|
|
(91,198)
|
Net income
|
|
$498,592
|
|
$100,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$0.01
|
|
-
|
Diluted
|
|
$0.01
|
|
-
|
Weighted average common stocks outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
54,619,858
|
|
51,769,358
|
Diluted
|
|
56,996,936
|
|
51,769,358
|
Health In Tech, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited )
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$7,575,037
|
|
$7,849,248
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
2,110,601
|
|
1,647,103
|
Other receivables
|
|
3,989,788
|
|
500,252
|
Deferred offering costs
|
|
91,500
|
|
-
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
1,804,912
|
|
787,161
|
Total current assets
|
|
15,571,838
|
|
10,783,764
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
|
4,736,093
|
|
3,962,461
|
Loans receivable, net
|
|
831,994
|
|
815,995
|
Operating lease - right of use assets
|
|
190,275
|
|
206,269
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
5,758,362
|
|
4,984,725
|
Total assets
|
|
$21,330,200
|
|
$15,768,489
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$5,478,888
|
|
$1,858,840
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
425,556
|
|
205,253
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
|
69,122
|
|
66,881
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
780,045
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
6,753,611
|
|
2,130,974
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
294,203
|
|
328,676
|
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|
|
121,595
|
|
139,811
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
415,798
|
|
468,487
|
Total liabilities
|
|
7,169,409
|
|
2,599,461
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class A Common stock
|
|
42,973
|
|
42,915
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class B Common stock
|
|
11,700
|
|
11,700
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
9,666,130
|
|
9,173,017
|
Retained earnings
|
|
4,439,988
|
|
3,941,396
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
14,160,791
|
|
13,169,028
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 21,330,200
|
|
$15,768,489
|
Health In Tech, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited )
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$498,592
|
|
$100,536
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
135,983
|
|
134,787
|
Provision for potential revenue reduction
|
|
780,045
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax benefits
|
|
(34,473)
|
|
(60,070)
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
|
-
|
|
165,000
|
Interest income
|
|
(15,999)
|
|
(15,999)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
493,171
|
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(463,498)
|
|
221,102
|
Other receivables
|
|
(3,489,536)
|
|
237,093
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(1,017,751)
|
|
(89,988)
|
Operating lease right of use assets and liabilities, net
|
|
19
|
|
624
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
3,420,497
|
|
(1,485,329)
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
220,303
|
|
112,032
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
527,353
|
|
(680,212)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Development of software
|
|
(703,475)
|
|
(133,394)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(703,475)
|
|
(133,394)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of deferred offering costs
|
|
(98,089)
|
|
(243,210)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(98,089)
|
|
(243,210)
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(274,211)
|
|
(1,056,816)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
|
7,849,248
|
|
2,416,350
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
|
7,575,037
|
|
1,359,534
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$-
|
|
$-
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
$-
|
|
$39,235
|
Summary of noncash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued deferred offering costs included in accounts
|
|
$33,250
|
|
$110,044
|
Accrued development of software included in accounts
|
|
$256,140
|
|
$9,500
Components of Operating Results
Revenues
While our revenue this quarter primarily comes from underwriting activities and program fees associated with customized healthcare plans for small businesses, our growth is driven by delivering solutions that streamline sales processes, enhance service delivery, and shorten the sales cycle for TPAs, MGUs, and brokers. We offer our services through our three subsidiaries. Program services provided by SMR and MGU activities provided by ICE (including eDIYBS) are interdependent, as they cannot function effectively without being combined. Services provided by HI Card is an optional add-on to our other services, and it cannot be offered on a standalone basis. Brokers that utilize the program services on behalf of the small employer provided by SMR and MGU activities provided by ICE, are not obligated to utilize our HI Card service. Currently ICE does not offer underwriting services as a standalone service. In the future, we may consider offering it as a standalone service.
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues primarily consists of infrastructure costs to operate our platform such as hosting fees and fees paid to various third-party partners for access to their technology, services and amortization expenses of our capitalized internal-use software related to our platform. We mainly outsource captive management services and data services from the third-party companies. Our internal proprietary system seeks to consistently improve underwriting and services results through machine learning and data feeds. The captive management activities include introducing new carriers, conducting due diligence on carriers, conducting feasibility studies to determine the viability to be a stop-loss carrier on the platform, negotiating terms and contracts, coordinating audit requests, managing relationship with unrelated carriers and their regulators and auditor firms to ensure that our risk associated with our service offerings is minimized.
Sales and marketing expenses
Sales and marketing expenses primarily consist of personnel-related costs including salaries, benefits and commissions cost for our sales and marketing personnel. Sales and marketing expenses also include the costs for advertising, promotional and other marketing activities, as well as certain fees paid to various third-party for sales and customer acquisition.
General and administrative expenses
General and administrative expenses primarily consist of personnel-related costs and related expenses for our executives, finance, legal, human resources, technical support, and administrative personnel as well as the costs associated with professional fees for external legal, accounting and other consulting services, insurance premiums.
Research and development expenses
Research and development expenses primarily consist of personnel-related costs, including salaries and benefits for our research and development personnel. Additional expenses include costs related to the software development, quality assurance, and testing of new technology, and enhancement of our existing platform technology.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA represents our earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and public company readiness costs not deemed capitalizable. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. We exclude certain non-recurring or non-cash items when calculating Adjusted EBITDA, and we believe this approach provides a more meaningful measure by offering a clearer view of our underlying operational performance.
|
Financial Results Summary
|
(Unaudited )
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
8.0
|
|
$
|
5.1
|
|
56.4 %
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
66.8 %
|
|
|
80.7 %
|
|
-13.9 %
|
Income before income tax expense
|
$
|
0.7
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
257.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
1.2
|
|
$
|
0.5
|
|
163 %
Investor Contact
Investor Relations:
[email protected]
