Assurity Names Lisa Sanchez Vice President, Software Development

LINCOLN, Neb., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity named Lisa Sanchez as its new Vice President, Software Development, leveraging her knowledge and experience to drive new innovations. Sanchez will focus on developing new, streamlined processes and tools to make it easier to buy and sell Assurity's products.

Sanchez has a deep background in software development management and business analysis, guiding her teams to success at Assurity and elsewhere. Her most recent role as Software Development Manager highlighted her skills as a leader and facilitator, culminating in the successful launch of the new Agent Center.

"Lisa's dedication to building high-performing teams and delivering impactful digital solutions will be key as we advance our technology to better serve our policyholders and partners," says Eric Otterstein, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

About Assurity : For over 130 years, Assurity has been a source of stability for American families. We provide peace of mind with accessible insurance solutions to protect what matters most. As a mutual organization and Certified B Corporation, we prioritize people over profits, taking the long view and ensuring our customers always come first. Together, we're building a brighter tomorrow.

SOURCE Assurity

