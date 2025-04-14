Veteran-Owned Mindful Nutrition Launches New Website & Line Of Hot Cocoa And Drink Mixes

Pictured: Josh Davis, founder of Mindful Nutrition.

The Mindful Evening Peppermint Hot Chocolate Mix is made with melatonin and L-Theanine to promote sleep.

Mindful Nutrition, a newly launched veteran-owned business, is proud to announce its line of hot cocoa and drink mixes made to nourish both body and mind.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mindful Nutrition, a newly launched veteran-owned business, is proud to announce its line of hot cocoa and drink mixes made to nourish both body and mind. Founded by Army veteran and mental health advocate Josh Davis , Mindful Nutrition is committed to promoting well-being through mindfulness and intentional living.

Davis, a former Staff Sergeant and medevac crew member in Afghanistan, understands firsthand the challenges of transitioning back to civilian life. Personal struggles with PTSD and anxiety led him to discover the healing power of mindfulness and a holistic approach to mental health. That experience and the support of his family inspired him to create Mindful Nutrition, a company dedicated to helping others cultivate mindful moments , make healthier choices, and delight in simple pleasures.

“Much of my time in the Army was spent serving others,” says Davis.“After returning home, I realized that service could take a different form. Mindful Nutrition is my way of helping people prioritize their well-being.”

Mindful Nutrition pleases the palate, but has a bigger purpose. Mental health matters to the company's founder. That's why the drink mixes are designed to encourage mindful moments, whether it be sharing a cup of cocoa with a loved one or enjoying a much-needed moment alone.

Formulated to support both physical and mental well-being, Mindful Nutrition's hot chocolate mixes are crafted with carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients, including premium cacao. All mixes are designed to enhance the body's natural abilities to heal, hydrate, focus, and relax, incorporating vitamins and minerals that may be lacking in daily diets.

Functional ingredients like organic ashwagandha, MCT oil powder, and magnesium distinguish these drink mixes from the crowd and help lay the foundation for good physical health. In addition, these products undergo multiple tests to ensure the highest quality and purity, free from unnecessary additives and excessive sugar.

“We believe in bringing you the best that nature and science have to offer,” Davis explains.“We stand behind our products 100% because we use them ourselves. From our family to yours, we wish you many mindful moments.”

Mindful Nutrition also unveils a newly revamped website to showcase the quality products as well as the mission behind the mixes. The website, , offers a user-friendly experience inviting everyone to explore the range of comforting cocoas and nourishing drink mixes.

Mindful Nutrition mixes are also available for purchase online at mymindfulnutrition, Walmart, and Amazon.

As a veteran-owned company deeply committed to mental health awareness, Mindful Nutrition is dedicated to giving back. Each year, a portion of the profits will fund mental health programs serving veterans and others across the country.

About Mindful Nutrition: Mindful Nutrition is a veteran-owned business dedicated to promoting well-being through mindful living and high-quality nutritional products. Founded by Army veteran and mental health advocate Josh Davis, the company creates premium cocoa blends and other drink mixes that are designed to nourish the whole self.

Josh Davis

Mindful Nutrition

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Other

Is drinking hot cocoa good for your brain?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.