Golden Jackal Caught In Swiss Photo Trap

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A golden jackal has been photographed for the first time in canton Lucerne. The canid was captured at the end of March by a camera trap in a forest between Neuenkirch and Hellbühl, the local authorities said on Monday. This content was published on April 14, 2025 - 13:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The golden jackal (Canis aureus) resembles the fox, but has longer legs and a shorter tail. It is also significantly smaller and less powerful than the wolf. And like the fox, it is omnivorous.

The animal is protected in Switzerland and therefore cannot be hunted. It is native to Eastern Europe and the Middle East. In Switzerland, the first specimen of the golden jackal was observed in 2011 in the northwestern Alps.

The new discovery indicates that sooner or later this canid will not only migrate to Switzerland, but will also settle and breed there, the Lucerne chancellery said in a statement.

